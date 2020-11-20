On Thursday, WCB signee Zuchu landed her 2nd ambassadorial deal after being appointed the new Darling Hair Brand Ambassador in Tanzania.

The Litawachoma hit-maker was handed the multi-million deal at a press conference that had been attended by journalists, Darling Hair representatives and Diamond Platnumz Manger Sallam SK.

Speaking about her new deal, a thankful Zuchu said “Asanteni Sana ndugu waandishi kwa kuitikia wito wangu .Jambo letu limeenda vizuri kwa sababu ya support yenu .Leo nimetangazwa Rasmin kua BALOZI Wa Brand Kubwa ya Nywele Africa @darlinghairtanzania Asanteni sana kwa kuona mchango wangu kama binti /Mwanamuziki hii inaonyesha ni kiasi gani .Mnasapoti tu kwenye urembo bali pia kwenye Sanaa .THANK YOU SO MUCH @darlinghairtanzania asanteni sana. BRAND YA KALI NYWELE NI MOJA TU @darlinghairtanzania #findyourbeautiful”.

Zuchu

Reacting to Zuchu’s new deal Diamond said “ Super proud to introduce to you @darlinghairtanzania new Brand Ambassasor!!! @officialzuchu 🔥⛽🚬”

However, during the presser, Sallam indirectly, threw shade at Harmonize who in the recent past has been busy attacking the Wasafi Camp.

In what seemed like a clap back to Konde Boy, Sallam pointed out that they are not like other music labels who sign many artistes and end up taking pictures with them instead of promoting them to realize their dreams.

The WCB Wasafi Team

“…Hivi Karibuni tutatangaza msanii mwingine kutoka WCB na hatutaacha hapo tutaendela kuchukua wasanii maana Tanzania inavipaji vingi kweli. Imetupa moyo zaidi kuona Zuchu anachukua Tuzo ya Msanii ayechipukia inaoneysha jinsi gani WCB inafanya kazi, sio tu unakusanya kusanya tu watu, ili mradi iwe na lebo, unajaza kundi la watu ilimradi tu upige nao picha, sisi tunafanya kazi kweli kweli” said Sallam.

Many who commented on Sallam’s speech felt like he was attacking Harmonize who signed four artistes but two of them are yet to release any song.

Harmonize with Sallam SK

Just the other day Harmonize put up a video of a cartoon that resembles Sallam SK dancing to his Ushamba Song insinuating that his former Boss was enjoying the tune in private.

Harmonize and Sallam have not been in good terms since his exit from WCB Wasafi.

