WCB signee Zuchu has landed her first ambassadorial deal just 6 months after being unveiled as the newest member at WCB Wasafi.

On Thursday, the Litawachoma maker was appointed as the new brand Ambassador for Tridea, a Cosmetics company in Tanzania.

Sharing the good news with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the songstress wrote; “DONE DEAL @trideacosmetics 😇🤝”

On the other hand, Tridea welcomed Zuchu to their family saying “Piga kelele kwa Zuchu wakeeeee 😍😍 Tunayo furaha kumkaribisha @officialzuchu kwenye familia ya @trideacosmetics”.

WCB's Zuchu

WCB's Zuchu

Also Read: Why WCB’s new signee Zuchu is a force to reckon with as she unveils her EP ‘I am Zuchu’

Zuchu's new deal comes days after another WCB signee Mbosso was also appointed as the brand Ambassador for Tanga Fresh, a leading dairy processing Company in Tanzania.

A thankful Mbosso, took to his social media pages to share the good news with his over 3.4 million followers.

“Official Tanga Fresh Brand Ambassador. Asante Sana @tangafreshtz kwa Kuniamini , Ahadi Yangu Kwenu Sitawaangusha na Hamtajutia Kufanya Kazi na Mimi ..".. Si Mmetaka Wanywe Maziwa Ya @tangafreshtz Basi na Kuyaoga Watayaoga Mwaka Huu ... " #Tangafreshtz #TangaFreshBrandAmbassador🤝 @tangafreshtz @sechonge_as” wrote Mbosso.

WCB's Zuchu

Making History

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April has been setting and breaking her own records with just months in the music industry.

Currently she stands as the Female singer with most YouTube subscribers in East Africa, beating Nandy who was holding the title for some time. In June she made history by becoming the first female artiste to be awarded the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Management within the shortest period of joining the streaming platform.

WCB's Zuchu

Also Read: Tears of Joy as Diamond gifts WCB signee Zuchu brand new car on Live TV (Photos)

She is also the first female artiste from East Africa to make it to the 2021 Grammy Awards consideration list. She was proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy’s.