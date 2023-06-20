The sports category has moved to a new website.

Reprieve for DJ Brownskin after court ruling

Amos Robi

DJ Brownskin is being charged with three counts: aiding suicide, neglecting to prevent a felony, and destroying evidence related to the suicidal incident involving his wife Sharon Njeri

DJ Brownskin in court
DJ Brownskin in court

Renowned DJ Michael Macharia, widely known as DJ Brownskin, has been released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 by Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

The DJ was facing charges of aiding his wife Sharon Njeri in committing suicide. Onyina's decision was based on a favorable pre-bail report presented by the probation department and the positive testimonials from both the accused's and the deceased's relatives.

In his ruling, Onyina stated that he found the pre-bail report presented in court favored the accused person by confirming their familiarity and established residence known to state agencies. He believed that this confirmation indicated that the accused was not a flight risk, leading him to grant bail.

"I find the pre-bail report tabled in court favors the accused persons herein by confirming that he is well known and has a fixed abode known by state agencies. This to me confirms the accused is not a flight risk, and I will grant him bond in accordance with the law," Onyina stated.

DJ Brownskin in court
DJ Brownskin in court

Granting DJ Brownskin a bond of Sh200,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000, Onyina emphasized that the pre-bail report and the submissions from both parties did not provide sufficient grounds to deny bail.

However, the court declined the defense's request to transfer a cash bail of Sh50,000 deposited at the Makadara Law Courts, instructing the lawyer to pursue the matter separately.

DJ Brownskin had been charged with three counts: aiding suicide, neglecting to prevent a felony, and destroying evidence by deleting videos related to the suicidal incident involving his wife Sharon Njeri in July 2022.

The arrest took place in May 2023 after a video surfaced, allegedly showing the DJ recording his wife consuming poison. Onyina had initially ordered the DJ to be remanded in custody until a pre-bail report was obtained.

Michael Njiiri popularly known as Dj Brownskin
Michael Njiiri popularly known as Dj Brownskin

The case will be mentioned after two weeks to determine a hearing date, shedding light on what lies ahead for the accused DJ Brownskin.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
