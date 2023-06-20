Reprieve for DJ Brownskin after court ruling

The DJ was facing charges of aiding his wife Sharon Njeri in committing suicide. Onyina's decision was based on a favorable pre-bail report presented by the probation department and the positive testimonials from both the accused's and the deceased's relatives.

In his ruling, Onyina stated that he found the pre-bail report presented in court favored the accused person by confirming their familiarity and established residence known to state agencies. He believed that this confirmation indicated that the accused was not a flight risk, leading him to grant bail.

Granting DJ Brownskin a bond of Sh200,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000, Onyina emphasized that the pre-bail report and the submissions from both parties did not provide sufficient grounds to deny bail.

However, the court declined the defense's request to transfer a cash bail of Sh50,000 deposited at the Makadara Law Courts, instructing the lawyer to pursue the matter separately.

DJ Brownskin had been charged with three counts: aiding suicide, neglecting to prevent a felony, and destroying evidence by deleting videos related to the suicidal incident involving his wife Sharon Njeri in July 2022.

The arrest took place in May 2023 after a video surfaced, allegedly showing the DJ recording his wife consuming poison. Onyina had initially ordered the DJ to be remanded in custody until a pre-bail report was obtained.

