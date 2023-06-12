3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

The shocking incident came to light when a video, recorded by DJ Brownskin himself, went viral in April, capturing the heartbreaking moment his wife consumed poison.

DJ Brownskin appeared before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina at Milimani Law Courts on Monday, Jun 12, where he firmly denied the three charges levelled against him.

According to the charge sheet, DJ Brownskin stands accused of three offences:

Aiding suicide Failing to prevent a felony, Destroying evidence by deleting the video

The police said the DJ deleted videos documenting the suicide incident that occurred in the couple’s home in July 2022.

"That on July 29, 2022, at Kariobangi South Buruburu Sub-county in Nairobi county, the DJ counselled his late wife Njeri to kill herself by taking poison," the charge sheet read.

DJ Brownskin was also accused of negligence, wherein he allegedly failed to take reasonable measures to prevent his wife's suicide despite being aware of her intentions.

In the third charge, the prosecution alleged that DJ Brownskin deliberately deleted the videos from his phone, while fully aware that his phone and its contents might be required as crucial evidence in the ongoing case.

While denied the charges, DJ Brownskin appealed to the court for reasonable bail terms, assuring them of his commitment to complying with any conditions imposed.

DJ Brownskin has been detained for three days while probation officers prepare a pre-bail report.

Possible jail terms or fines

The charges brought against DJ Brownskin are grave and carry significant consequences. If convicted, he could face a considerable jail term.

According to the Penal Code, any person found guilty of aiding suicide is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life.

A person who encourages or influences someone else to commit a crime can be charged as if they committed the crime themselves. The consequences of being convicted of counselling or procuring a crime are the same as if they were convicted of committing the crime directly.

According to Section 226 of the Penal Code, anyone who attempts to take their own life commits an offence. If found guilty, the punishment is two years in prison, a fine or both.