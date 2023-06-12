The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

Denis Mwangi

The charges brought against DJ Brownskin are grave and carry significant consequences. If convicted, he could face a considerable jail term.

DJ Brownskin in court
DJ Brownskin in court

Renowned disc jockey, Michael Macharia, popularly known as DJ Brownskin, faces three serious charges linked to the tragic death of his wife, Sharon Njeri, who took her own life.

Recommended articles

The shocking incident came to light when a video, recorded by DJ Brownskin himself, went viral in April, capturing the heartbreaking moment his wife consumed poison.

DJ Brownskin appeared before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina at Milimani Law Courts on Monday, Jun 12, where he firmly denied the three charges levelled against him.

According to the charge sheet, DJ Brownskin stands accused of three offences:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Aiding suicide
  2. Failing to prevent a felony, 
  3. Destroying evidence by deleting the video

The police said the DJ deleted videos documenting the suicide incident that occurred in the couple’s home in July 2022.

DJ Brownskin in court
DJ Brownskin in court DJ Brownskin in court Pulse Live Kenya

"That on July 29, 2022, at Kariobangi South Buruburu Sub-county in Nairobi county, the DJ counselled his late wife Njeri to kill herself by taking poison," the charge sheet read.

DJ Brownskin was also accused of negligence, wherein he allegedly failed to take reasonable measures to prevent his wife's suicide despite being aware of her intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third charge, the prosecution alleged that DJ Brownskin deliberately deleted the videos from his phone, while fully aware that his phone and its contents might be required as crucial evidence in the ongoing case.

READ: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

While denied the charges, DJ Brownskin appealed to the court for reasonable bail terms, assuring them of his commitment to complying with any conditions imposed.

DJ Brownskin has been detained for three days while probation officers prepare a pre-bail report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charges brought against DJ Brownskin are grave and carry significant consequences. If convicted, he could face a considerable jail term.

According to the Penal Code, any person found guilty of aiding suicide is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life.

A person who encourages or influences someone else to commit a crime can be charged as if they committed the crime themselves. The consequences of being convicted of counselling or procuring a crime are the same as if they were convicted of committing the crime directly.

According to Section 226 of the Penal Code, anyone who attempts to take their own life commits an offence. If found guilty, the punishment is two years in prison, a fine or both.

The punishment if one is found guilty of destroying evidence is five years imprisonment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-governor losses Sh10M trying to import a Range Rover from U.K.

Ex-governor losses Sh10M trying to import a Range Rover from U.K.

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

Is Besigye quitting elective politics?

Is Besigye quitting elective politics?

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

Property worth millions destroyed as fire razes Toi market

Property worth millions destroyed as fire razes Toi market

DCI launches manhunt for suspect who stole Sh4M from foreign couple

DCI launches manhunt for suspect who stole Sh4M from foreign couple

5 steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the mobile app

5 steps to join the Talanta Hela programme through the mobile app

Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

Ruto entrusts MC Jessy with crafting UDA party anthem

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14 plea for help

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help

Pulse Sports

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Pauline Waithira at the height of the 2022 presidential campaigns

Ruto camp claps back after claims of dumping 70-year-old 'mama mboga'

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) with Sabina Chege at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023.

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help

President William Ruto's last born son George Ruto

Ruto's son delivers Sh3M in a shopping bag