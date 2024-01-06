The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pierra Makena finally reveals truth about relationship with 23-year-old makeup artist

Lynet Okumu

Speculations about a romantic involvement between 42-year-old Pierra Makena and makeup artist Creative Phil started circulating when they were spotted in wedding attire, fueling beliefs that they had secretly exchanged vows.

DJ Pierra Makena found herself at the center of speculation regarding a romantic involvement with 23-year-old makeup artist Creative Phil.

The 42-year-old DJ took to her Instagram on January 6 to address the rumours and set the record straight, urging fans to refrain from spreading false stories about their relationship.

Pierra Makena started by addressing the rumors head-on, asking her followers to calm down and stop creating their narratives.

DJ Pierra Makena & Creative Phil

READ: Pierra Makena finally gets real about baby daddy & his marriage to another woman

She humorously hinted at the idea of dating younger individuals but emphasised the importance of seeking the truth instead of assuming details about her personal life.

"Okay okay okay…..I need y'all to calm down. Stop cooking your own stories. Y’all might put me in trouble with the verified. Then y’all also giving me ideas… maybe I should date one of these youngsters," Makena wrote.

She specifically called out a certain individual, Daniel, and his friends, urging them to approach her directly for accurate information rather than spreading misinformation.

DJ Pierra Makena

READ: DJ Pierra Makena claps back after being bashed for indecent dressing

Pierra expressed frustration with the gossip circulating in the media and online platforms.

"But anyway Daniel and your friends take a deep breath next time ask me, and I’ll tell you who and his details, no need to lie to Kenyans. Wah!!! Honestly, if Phill can make us trend, so if you know the real deal the country will stop," she continued.

The dating rumours between Pierra Makena and Creative Phil began swirling in 2023 when photos of the two together sparked speculation.

The situation escalated when they were seen in wedding attire, leading many to believe they had secretly tied the knot.

In a past interview, Phil confirmed their relationship and referred to Pierra as his 'babe.'

DJ Pierra Makena

READ: Nimpigie anunue nini? - Pierra Makena exposes her deadbeat baby daddy

However, Pierra later clarified that their romantic displays were part of a strategic marketing plan to promote Phil's bridal shop, which he was launching at the time.

Pierra emphasized that their relationship was not romantic, debunking any notions of a sugar mummy scenario.

She clarified that they share a genuine friendship, and her support for Phil's business ventures is based on that friendship.

She pointed out that if they were the same age, a romantic involvement might have been a possibility. However, she expressed a preference for mature men and highlighted the strong bond of friendship she shares with Phil.

DJ Pierra Makena
Pierra Makena also took the opportunity to address misconceptions about her wealth, stating that she is not as financially affluent as some might believe.

