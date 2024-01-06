Pierra Makena finally reveals truth about relationship with 23-year-old makeup artist

The 42-year-old DJ took to her Instagram on January 6 to address the rumours and set the record straight, urging fans to refrain from spreading false stories about their relationship.

Pierra Makena started by addressing the rumors head-on, asking her followers to calm down and stop creating their narratives.

She humorously hinted at the idea of dating younger individuals but emphasised the importance of seeking the truth instead of assuming details about her personal life.

"Okay okay okay…..I need y'all to calm down. Stop cooking your own stories. Y’all might put me in trouble with the verified. Then y’all also giving me ideas… maybe I should date one of these youngsters," Makena wrote.

She specifically called out a certain individual, Daniel, and his friends, urging them to approach her directly for accurate information rather than spreading misinformation.

Pierra expressed frustration with the gossip circulating in the media and online platforms.

"But anyway Daniel and your friends take a deep breath next time ask me, and I’ll tell you who and his details, no need to lie to Kenyans. Wah!!! Honestly, if Phill can make us trend, so if you know the real deal the country will stop," she continued.

DJ Pierra Makena & Creative Phil's relationship

The dating rumours between Pierra Makena and Creative Phil began swirling in 2023 when photos of the two together sparked speculation.

The situation escalated when they were seen in wedding attire, leading many to believe they had secretly tied the knot.

In a past interview, Phil confirmed their relationship and referred to Pierra as his 'babe.'

However, Pierra later clarified that their romantic displays were part of a strategic marketing plan to promote Phil's bridal shop, which he was launching at the time.

Pierra emphasized that their relationship was not romantic, debunking any notions of a sugar mummy scenario.

She clarified that they share a genuine friendship, and her support for Phil's business ventures is based on that friendship.

She pointed out that if they were the same age, a romantic involvement might have been a possibility. However, she expressed a preference for mature men and highlighted the strong bond of friendship she shares with Phil.

