RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids

Lynet Okumu

DJ Pierra Makena's daughter Ricca Pokot puts her mum in the hot seat with questions about love, dating, and family life.

Kenyan DJ Pierra Makena with her daughter Ricca Pokot
Kenyan DJ Pierra Makena with her daughter Ricca Pokot

In a heartwarming and humorous video, DJ Pierra Makena and her daughter, Ricca Pokot, shared a cute mother-daughter moment that quickly became a talking point for fans.

This interaction took place on Ricca's newly launched YouTube channel, where the young girl put her mother in the hot seat with some quickfire questions about love, dating, and family life.

Just a few days ago, DJ Pierra Makena announced that her daughter Ricca had started her own YouTube channel.

Kenyan DJ Pierra Makena
Kenyan DJ Pierra Makena

READ: DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

In their first video together, Ricca wasted no time diving into personal questions.

One of the standout moments from the video was when Ricca asked her mom about having a crush. “Do you have a crush?” Ricca asked, catching Pierra off guard.

With a playful prompt, Pierra encouraged her daughter to elaborate, "Who do you think I have a crush on?"

Ricca, eager for the truth, begged, “Mum, just tell me the truth.” After a brief hesitation, Ricca whispered to her mom, but Pierra insisted, “No, just say people want...I mean people want to hear.” Building the suspense, Ricca held her chest and shouted, “Wait... Heh, don’t...”

DJ Pierra Makena and her daughter Ricca Pokot
DJ Pierra Makena and her daughter Ricca Pokot

READ: Pierra Makena finally gets real about baby daddy & his marriage to another woman

Finally, Ricca revealed the crush, stating, “She has a crush on my dad and Oga Obinna.” Pierra, visibly shocked, responded with a stunned “What???” prompting Ricca to quickly clarify, “But not my dad... not my dad.”

Pierra then asked, “What would possibly make you think I have a crush on someone?” to which Ricca confidently replied, “I definitely know that. Mum, the way guys nini,” followed by a playful scream, “I knew it!”

The quickfire session didn’t stop at crushes. Ricca also questioned her mother about other personal topics, including drinking, smoking, and the possibility of having more children.

Pierra expressed her desire to expand their family, saying, “I want to have another baby. Obviously, I want you to have a sibling. But would you be able to take care of them?”

Kenyan DJ Pierra Makena
Kenyan DJ Pierra Makena

READ: Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

The video not only entertained viewers but also provided a glimpse into the strong relationship between Pierra and her daughter.

The adorable exchange quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans praising Ricca's confidence and Pierra's candidness.

Many viewers appreciated the light-hearted and honest conversation, noting how it reflected the importance of open communication within families.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
