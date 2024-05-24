In a heartwarming and humorous video, DJ Pierra Makena and her daughter, Ricca Pokot, shared a cute mother-daughter moment that quickly became a talking point for fans.
Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids
DJ Pierra Makena's daughter Ricca Pokot puts her mum in the hot seat with questions about love, dating, and family life.
This interaction took place on Ricca's newly launched YouTube channel, where the young girl put her mother in the hot seat with some quickfire questions about love, dating, and family life.
Ricca puts her mom DJ Pierra Makena on the spot about her dating life
Just a few days ago, DJ Pierra Makena announced that her daughter Ricca had started her own YouTube channel.
In their first video together, Ricca wasted no time diving into personal questions.
One of the standout moments from the video was when Ricca asked her mom about having a crush. “Do you have a crush?” Ricca asked, catching Pierra off guard.
With a playful prompt, Pierra encouraged her daughter to elaborate, "Who do you think I have a crush on?"
Ricca, eager for the truth, begged, “Mum, just tell me the truth.” After a brief hesitation, Ricca whispered to her mom, but Pierra insisted, “No, just say people want...I mean people want to hear.” Building the suspense, Ricca held her chest and shouted, “Wait... Heh, don’t...”
Finally, Ricca revealed the crush, stating, “She has a crush on my dad and Oga Obinna.” Pierra, visibly shocked, responded with a stunned “What???” prompting Ricca to quickly clarify, “But not my dad... not my dad.”
Pierra then asked, “What would possibly make you think I have a crush on someone?” to which Ricca confidently replied, “I definitely know that. Mum, the way guys nini,” followed by a playful scream, “I knew it!”
Pierra Makena answers question of having other babies
The quickfire session didn’t stop at crushes. Ricca also questioned her mother about other personal topics, including drinking, smoking, and the possibility of having more children.
Pierra expressed her desire to expand their family, saying, “I want to have another baby. Obviously, I want you to have a sibling. But would you be able to take care of them?”
The video not only entertained viewers but also provided a glimpse into the strong relationship between Pierra and her daughter.
The adorable exchange quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans praising Ricca's confidence and Pierra's candidness.
Many viewers appreciated the light-hearted and honest conversation, noting how it reflected the importance of open communication within families.
