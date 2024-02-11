The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

Charles Ouma

She also explained the qualities she is looking for in a partner to settle down with in marriage

DJ Pierra Makena
DJ Pierra Makena

Popular entertainment personality, DJ Pierra Makena has opened up on why she is not married at 42 years of age and revealed what she is looking for in a partner.

Recommended articles

The celebrity DJ explained that she has not met the right person to settle down with in marriage, adding that she will not marry the wrong person to please the society.

"Who says there is an age one should be married…I have had people saying am saying certain things because I am not married.

“I do not want to get married to the wrong person to please the society.” Pierra explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have not met that one person who I can say 'I want to spend the rest of my life with them.” She added before delving into the details of what she wants in a marriage partner.

DJ Pierra Makena
DJ Pierra Makena Pulse Live Kenya

Asked if she would be willing to shoot her shot when the right person comes along, the mother of one ruled out the possibility of making a move on a man.

She explained that she can use someone to get the attention of a man she is interested in, but would never do so directly, adding that she has been turned down a number of times.

READ: Pierra Makena finally gets real about baby daddy & his marriage to another woman

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would never hit on a man, what if he says no? I can use someone but I can't do so directly. I have been rejected a couple of times before." She explained when asked if she can make the first move.

Qualities that DJ Pierra Makena is looking for in a man

She also explained who meets the cut to be her partner.

Top on the list is a man who is God-fearing and hard working.

"God-fearing and hard working. Jitume, you do not have to be rich, A man who is clean and smells good. A good kisser." She stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Pierra Makena
DJ Pierra Makena Pulse Live Kenya

Pierra recently opened up on her harrowing experience after her baby daddy walked out on her while she was five months pregnant and got married to another woman.

"We had a very good relationship but after we broke up and I was pregnant, he left. He did not even want anything to do with us. And he was very polite about it, he wasn't rude, demeaning me, or anything. But five months later he got married to someone else...

READ: Pierra Makena finally reveals truth about relationship with 23-year-old makeup artis

"That was so hurting. I never thought I would move on from that but I did...Somehow I had to live with it because that's life," Makena admitted in an interview with Eve Mungai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress has in the past exposed her baby day as a deadbeat dad.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

Mulamwah & Ruth K welcome their son Oyando Jnr to the world [Photos]

Mulamwah & Ruth K welcome their son Oyando Jnr to the world [Photos]

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'

Georgina Njenga’s warning after losing her man to another woman

Georgina Njenga’s warning after losing her man to another woman

5 things you didn't know about Jowie Irungu's stylish ex-girlfriend Eleanor Musangi

5 things you didn't know about Jowie Irungu's stylish ex-girlfriend Eleanor Musangi

Jackie Matubia speaks on Blessing Lung'aho's new romance

Jackie Matubia speaks on Blessing Lung'aho's new romance

Butita's project inspired by Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu in the Monica Kimani case

Butita's project inspired by Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu in the Monica Kimani case

Nadia Mukami serenades Luo's best in 'Mali Safi' & 5 other songs released this week

Nadia Mukami serenades Luo's best in 'Mali Safi' & 5 other songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Namukabo Werungah

Namukabo Werungah speaks on assignment that nearly saw her killed alongside colleagues

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

2024 Grammy winners Taylor Swift (Album of the Year) and Tyla (Best African Music Performance)

2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift's record, best African performance goes to South Africa

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son