DJ Pierra Makena explains why she is not married

The celebrity DJ explained that she has not met the right person to settle down with in marriage, adding that she will not marry the wrong person to please the society.

"Who says there is an age one should be married…I have had people saying am saying certain things because I am not married.

“I do not want to get married to the wrong person to please the society.” Pierra explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have not met that one person who I can say 'I want to spend the rest of my life with them.” She added before delving into the details of what she wants in a marriage partner.

Pulse Live Kenya

Asked if she would be willing to shoot her shot when the right person comes along, the mother of one ruled out the possibility of making a move on a man.

She explained that she can use someone to get the attention of a man she is interested in, but would never do so directly, adding that she has been turned down a number of times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would never hit on a man, what if he says no? I can use someone but I can't do so directly. I have been rejected a couple of times before." She explained when asked if she can make the first move.

Qualities that DJ Pierra Makena is looking for in a man

She also explained who meets the cut to be her partner.

Top on the list is a man who is God-fearing and hard working.

"God-fearing and hard working. Jitume, you do not have to be rich, A man who is clean and smells good. A good kisser." She stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Pierra recently opened up on her harrowing experience after her baby daddy walked out on her while she was five months pregnant and got married to another woman.

"We had a very good relationship but after we broke up and I was pregnant, he left. He did not even want anything to do with us. And he was very polite about it, he wasn't rude, demeaning me, or anything. But five months later he got married to someone else...

"That was so hurting. I never thought I would move on from that but I did...Somehow I had to live with it because that's life," Makena admitted in an interview with Eve Mungai.

ADVERTISEMENT