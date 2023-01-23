Growing 'younger' - DJ Pinye marks 52nd birthday with special message

Pinye whose looks have remained young despite his age took to his Instagram where he expressed gratitude for having crossed another year.

“Today Is A New Day And A New Beginning. I Am Thankful For All That I Have Been Given! 52,” Pinye wrote.

Pinye has previously attributed his youthful looks to proper exercising and maintaining a good diet.

Reacting to Pinye’s birthday were fans and celebrities who showered the retired DJ with great birthday wishes:

Peter Chuani AKA DJ Pinye Pulse Live Kenya

Syovo_maweu Peter Happy Birthday Bro. I remember running home to watch the BEAT on NTV from 5pm to 6Pm.. Long Live The Scratch a Holics

Njeriwamarite 52 looks good one you 🙏🏾😍 To many many more, and keep winning in this game of life my dear... I celebrate you

Jos_wamais 52 looks good on you....You ruled the screens back then and now you still remain a favourite one to listen to

Gotnaty Mature like fine wine Big up on your Earthstrong 🔥🔥🔥 more wise more life to the Legend

Wambuisaumu Happy Happy birthday Legend Guru may God bless you even more and given you more healthy years to come

Why Pinye is not married at 52

Despite hitting 52, DJ Pinye is single and seems not to be in a hurry to tie the knot.

Pinye has in the past revealed that he dated women his age who unlike him did not mature as time went by.

"I am not married by choice. That is the only department you will hear me say proudly that I failed.

"From my 20's to my early 30's I was dating people my age, but the problem is that I was getting older and more mature and they were not," Pinye said in a previous interview.