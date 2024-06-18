The sports category has moved to a new website.

DJ Shiti's fruitless struggle to save troubled brother turned homeless

Amos Robi

Recent videos allegedly show Dj Shiti's brother living on the streets, seemingly under the influence of drugs

Comedian and actor DJ Shiti
Comedian and actor DJ Shiti
  • Comedian Dj Shiti opened up about his challenging relationship with his elder brother
  • Dj Shiti believes parental influence, especially from mothers, plays a significant role in shaping children's lives
  • Despite Dj Shiti's efforts to support him, his brother continued to struggle, leading to ongoing challenges

Comedian and actor Steven Oduor, popularly known as Dj Shiti, has opened up about his tumultuous journey with his elder brother, sharing experiences that highlight the impact of family dynamics on personal success.

Speaking candidly on the Mic Cheque podcast, Dj Shiti revealed the numerous challenges he has faced, from bailing his brother out of jail to dealing with his disturbing behaviour.

"I have a brother in Nakuru, people of Nakuru know and he is the type of person who has been very disturbing since long ago," Dj Shiti lamented, shedding light on the emotional and financial toll his brother's actions have taken on him.

Dj Shiti believes that parental influence, particularly that of mothers, plays a significant role in how children turn out and has been seen in how his brother has turned out.

"But also in one way or another parents contribute to children ending up how they do especially mothers," he said, reflecting on the roots of his brother's troubles.

Comedian and actor DJ Shiti
Comedian and actor DJ Shiti Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian recounted a harrowing incident where his brother verbally assaulted their parents' landlady, escalating to a police case that forced Shiti to step in and bail him out.

After their parents relocated to the village, Shiti's brother shockingly transitioned to street life, a revelation that left Shiti stunned.

"Nlikua nafikiria chokora ni vitu za watoto wadogo, akaenda akakuwa chokora," Shiti confessed, using the Swahili term for street children.

Despite Shiti's efforts to support him, his brother deeper into trouble, even blaming Shiti for his misfortunes by accusing him of being in a cult.

Comedian and actor DJ Shiti
Comedian and actor DJ Shiti Pulse Live Kenya

Matters worsened when his brother turned to crime, leading to another arrest after being caught stealing. Shiti once again bailed him out, hoping to help him turn his life around by securing a place for him to live.

However, the respite was short-lived. His brother moved back to the village, causing further distress to their parents.

"He began telling my parents they never bought land and I said enough was enough so I tried to get him arrested but he fled to Kisumu and as we speak he is in Nakuru," Shiti revealed, expressing his frustration and heartbreak.

Comedian and actor DJ Shiti
Comedian and actor DJ Shiti DJ Shiti excites fans as he features Omosh in his comedy skits Pulse Live Kenya

Recent videos allegedly show Dj Shiti's brother living on the streets, seemingly under the influence of drugs.

This ongoing situation highlights the persistent struggles Shiti faces, despite his attempts to provide support and stability for his brother.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
DJ Shiti's fruitless struggle to save troubled brother turned homeless

