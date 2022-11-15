RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

Amos Robi

The TikToker came under fire after comparing the outfit donned by Nameless during the premier of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to that of a thief

A collage of DJ Shiti, South Sudanese TikToker and Shorn Arwa
A collage of DJ Shiti, South Sudanese TikToker and Shorn Arwa

Actor and comedian DJ Shiti has been forced to render an apology after making remarks to a South Sudanese content who bashed Kenyan celebrities' outfits during the premier of the movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Recommended articles

The Kenyan-based South Sudanese content creator came under fire from Kenyans after she described the outfit of legendary singer Nameless during the premier of the film as that of a thief.

Reacting to the comments by the content creator, Shiti said Kenyans had given too much freedom of speech to foreigners asking whether she had even renewed her visa.

“Na hapa Kenya tumepea wageni chance na nafasi yakuroroa kwanza amerenew visa?” Shiti said.

DJ Shiti
DJ Shiti DJ Shiti clocks 1 million followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Shiti however later rendered an apology saying some remarks made should never be taken seriously adding that predicaments Africans faced should be something to make fun of.

“South Sudan is my home, not even my second home. In great Africa our motherland some things should not be taken serious, we should laugh at our own predicaments, Africa is one. I love you, blood brothers and sisters, from Juba,” part of Shiti’s apology read.

Also forced to clear the air on comments she made is content creator Shorn Arwa who while reacting to the situation urged the TikToker to ‘go home’.

Arwa said her comments were taken out of proportion and that her comments were misinterpreted.

Shorn Arwa
Shorn Arwa Shorn Arwa Pulse Live Kenya

“My comments were taken out of proportion, what I meant by the term ‘go back home’ was like telling someone to go home if what they said did not make sense. Am extremely sorry, that’s not what I preach and we love South Sudanese people,” Arwa said.

The comments by Dj Shiti and Shorn Arwa saw them bashed for trying to promote xenophobia, something the two creatives said they did not tolerate.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' launched in Nairobi on November 11 in a celebrity filled event.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Avril returns to film in new crime drama

Avril returns to film in new crime drama

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

YY addresses betrayal by Kakamega family after building them a house

Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Quiver Lounge owner breaks silence on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Bobi Wine and Barbie

‘Bobi Wine suffers a lot whenever I’m pregnant’ - Barbie