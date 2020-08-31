WCB Boss and singer Diamond Platnumz has reacted after former WCB signed artiste Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize fell from a zip line as he made a grand entrance at a show in Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

After the incident, a fan only identified as Archbordy went to comment on Diamond’s post informing him of what had happened.

The fan mentioned that one of his sons had fallen before his performance and he (Archbordy) though it was because he had forgotten the teachings he received while at WCB record label.

Diamond’s reaction after Harmonize fell from zip line as he made a grand entrance at a show

“Kuna kijamna wako kaanguka huku, nafikiri amesahau mazoezi ya WCB….!” Said the fan.

In a quick response, Diamond said to the fan that accidents do happen sometimes whenever people are at work, and the good thing to do is to pray for him instead of laughing at him.

“@archbody Ajali kazini, inatokea wakati mwingine…. Msimcheke, Muombeeni ndio Uungwana,” said Diamond Platnumz.

Harmonize was the lead act at the Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) Day celebrations that were held on Sunday. Despite the fall, it remains unknown whether the Konde Music Worldwide CEO sustained any injuries as he went ahead to give a commendable performance.

It was initially though that Konde Boy would make an entrance with a helicopter as was seen during rehearsal day to rival Yanga’s longtime rival club Simba S.C which had WCB boss Diamond Platnumz as their lead act, on Simba Day.

Simba S.C and Yanga S.C are the oldest two most successful rival football clubs in Tanzania. They also command huge followings from across Tanzania.

