Dorea 'Maggie' Chege's truth about dating Ronald Ndubi & marrying DJ Dibul

Dorea while speaking to Nation has revealed that she is dating Dickson Ndegwa Nyathore alias DJ Dibul. She admitted that she wants to marry Dibul.

"Talking of love, yes I am in love with a Deejay. Not the song though. I mean by now everybody knows who DJ Dibul (Dickson Ndegwa Nyathore) is. I never intended to make my relationship with him public but circumstances forced me to.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is famous amongst the Kikuyu audience and so when we started dating it was difficult to keep it private because blogs soon started speculating and we wanted to control our narrative and so we made the decision to go public," Dorea said.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to rumors, Dorea is considered the "leader" in their relationship due to her talkative nature. She however turned down the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have seen some quarters say ‘ati nimemkalia’. I guess it seems so because I am the talkative one and he is the introverted one," Dorea added.

Dorea speaks about her acting career and dating actor Ronald Ndubi

Many Kenyans got to know Dorea Chege through the 'Maria Series' that used to be aired on Citizen Tv but she disappeared from the screens after the show ended two years ago.

She has however confirmed that she didn't quit acting as people say. She added that she has a role in a Kikuyu Soap Opera called Wonders of Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She also didn't hesitate to address claims that she used to date former Maria actor Ronald Ndubi, who she used to hang out with most of the time before she met Dibul.

"I never dated actor Ronald Ndubi, I know our videos all looked cosy and people thought we had a thing going on. Don’t forget we are actors and besides, he is a very good friend," Dorea affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT