Lawyer and TV news anchor Doreen Majala has said that the cost of taking people to rehabilitation centers is one of the major factors discouraging the fight against drug and substance abuse among the youth.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ms. Majala pointed out that there is need to address the issue of high cost of rehabilitation services for the fight against the drugs and psychotropic substance abuse to be successful.

She mentioned that regardless of the type of center, or treatment offered, the cost still remains high in most rehabilitation centers.

“As we continue the fight against drugs & psychotropic substance abuse, there is need for emphasis on the High Cost of Rehabilitation services. All factors considered: Type of centers, Treatment offered, Amenities & Duration. Rehab cost is STILL a deterrence on low-income Kenyans,” tweeted Doreen Majala.

The cost of Rehab is still a deterrence to the fight against drug abuse – Doreen Majala

The lawyer who runs the Doreen Majala Foundation (DMF) has been at the forefront in calling for social change for the good of society.

Teenage pregnancies

A few months ago, Ms. Majala weighed in on the issue of increased teenage pregnancies in the country stating that the young girls in question lacked mentorship, despite the blame being shifted to socio-cultural, economic and environmental issues.

“My two cents on increased cases of teen pregnancies: In as much as we point out Sociocultural, Economic and Environmental factors, our girls lack mentorship. We need community sensitization, comprehensive sexuality education and more enrollment of girls in schools. Young girls go through a turbulence of curiosity, low self-esteem, substance abuse, inability to resist sexual temptation, and worse cell phone usage,” said Doreen Majala.