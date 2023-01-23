Gachagua makes fun of Samidoh over Karen Nyamu drama

DP Gachagua was referencing the drama that ensued after Senator Karen Nyamu got into a confrontation with Samidoh’s wife Edith ‘Edday’ Nderitu in Dubai in December 2022.

"Wewe Samidoh ni rafiki yangu, na unajua vile tunakupenda na nyimbo zako lakini kuna pahali unatuangusha kidogo," the DP said.

This loosely translates to (Samidoh is a good friend of mine and we love his songs but he is causing us embarrassment.)

Gachagua also made reference to an African proverb saying, "Samidoh needs to control his people because as the African proverb says 'an elephant never tires carrying its tusks."

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s sister Pauline Nyokabi, Rigathi said that if things spiral out of control the government would tighten the allowance extended to him to travel abroad for shows.

"We will discipline you. We will not allow you to go overseas or we will limit you to going alone," the DP added, sending the mourners into a laughing frenzy.

On January 18, Senator Nyamu appeared before United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Disciplinary Committee to explain what happened in the altercation between her and Samidoh’s wife.

The committee gave the first-time senator more time to respond to the allegations and is scheduled to appear again on January 24, 2023.