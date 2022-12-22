Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Nyamu who was caught on video in an altercation with singer Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu, is said to have lowered the dignity of the UDA party which nominated her to office.

“In the said incident which is well captured on video that has been widely circulated in both mainstream and social media, your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” said the UDA disciplinary committee chairperson, Charles Njenga.

Nyamu has since been ordered to appear before the committee on December, Friday 23, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

“In accordance with Article 29 (xiii) you may represent yourself in person or appear with an advocate of the High Court of Kenya,” the letter read.

Nyamu after the video said she had cut ties permanently with her baby daddy. She said she was not ashamed of her actions nor did she regret the occurrences but vowed not to be involved in similar situations.

The nominated senator further said she was aware of her position in the country’s leadership noting that her drama was putting her on the spot as a senator.

“You know guys I have no regrets from last night, I don't wish I did things any differently. I however promise you that it is the last time your girl ever be involved in a situation like that ever again.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am very fortunate to be bestowed the honor and responsibility of leadership in this country. To be a people’s representative in Parliament is an opportunity I treasure and take very seriously,” Nyamu said.