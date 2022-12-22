ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Amos Robi

Nyamu was caught on video in a physical exchange with Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu in Dubai club

UDA Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has been summoned by the party disciplinary Committee on Friday, December 23 over the Dubai club drama.

Nyamu who was caught on video in an altercation with singer Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu, is said to have lowered the dignity of the UDA party which nominated her to office.

“In the said incident which is well captured on video that has been widely circulated in both mainstream and social media, your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” said the UDA disciplinary committee chairperson, Charles Njenga.

Nyamu has since been ordered to appear before the committee on December, Friday 23, 2022.

UDA Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Give Karen Nyamu a break: Khalwale tells Kenyans discussing Senator's Dubai drama

“In accordance with Article 29 (xiii) you may represent yourself in person or appear with an advocate of the High Court of Kenya,” the letter read.

Nyamu after the video said she had cut ties permanently with her baby daddy. She said she was not ashamed of her actions nor did she regret the occurrences but vowed not to be involved in similar situations.

The nominated senator further said she was aware of her position in the country’s leadership noting that her drama was putting her on the spot as a senator.

“You know guys I have no regrets from last night, I don't wish I did things any differently. I however promise you that it is the last time your girl ever be involved in a situation like that ever again.

Senator Karen Nyamu at the Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations
Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

“I am very fortunate to be bestowed the honor and responsibility of leadership in this country. To be a people’s representative in Parliament is an opportunity I treasure and take very seriously,” Nyamu said.

Nyamu also said she was ending the pattern of women falling for men which

