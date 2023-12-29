The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children

Lynet Okumu

Edday Nderitu has disclosed the real reason she won't permit Samidoh to spend time with their three children, beyond what is shared on social media.

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu

The festive season usually brings joy and togetherness, but for Kenyan politician Karen Nyamu and musician Samidoh, their recent Christmas celebrations have stirred up a mix of reactions and debates among netizens.

Recommended articles

A video posted by Senator Karen Nyamu at Samidoh's Nyandarua home has triggered discussions about relationships, family dynamics, and the boundaries of shared spaces.

Choosing to spend Christmas Day together, Karen Nyamu and Samidoh, along with their children and some of Samidoh’s family, enjoyed a festive atmosphere at the musician's village home.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.

While the images portrayed a seemingly harmonious celebration, online users were quick to criticize Karen for visiting a house previously occupied by Samidoh's first wife, Edday Nderitu.

The house, built by Samidoh before his relationship with Nyamu, became a focal point of discussion.

Online comments suggested that Samidoh should consider building a separate house for Karen Nyamu rather than bringing her to his first wife's marital home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentiment resonated with some who felt that maintaining boundaries in shared spaces is crucial, especially when children are involved.

Karen Nyamu and her child
Karen Nyamu and her child Pulse Live Kenya

Edday Nderitu, Samidoh's first wife, joined the online conversation, expressing her disappointment.

She claimed that Samidoh had disrespected their children by bringing Nyamu to the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her comment, she implied that their shared familial space was being intruded upon, turning her children into virtual strangers.

“The good thing is that those kids he has disrespected, he will be seeing them on social media just like a stranger," she wrote.

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the online buzz, Karen Nyamu defended herself, asserting that she played a significant role in building the house in 2020.

She clarified that she had regularly visited the construction site to provide moral support during her pregnancy.

Nyamu also mentioned attending the house opening ceremony, emphasizing that Edday was not present at the event.

File image of Samidoh with Karen Nyamu
File image of Samidoh with Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Edday Nderitu is presently residing in the United States with her three children, and earlier this year, she publicly disclosed the end of her marriage with Samidoh.

Meanwhile, Samidoh, who has been sharing moments with Karen Nyamu, has chosen not to disclose the current status of his relationship—leaving the public in suspense about whether they have separated or remain together.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children

Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one

Top 20 Kenyan collabos of 2023

Top 20 Kenyan collabos of 2023

Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Kimani Mbugua sheds light on his health after netizens' concern over recent videos

Kimani Mbugua sheds light on his health after netizens' concern over recent videos

Nazizi's appeal to fans after the loss of her son Jazeel

Nazizi's appeal to fans after the loss of her son Jazeel

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Octopizzo holds a fourth wedding with his Mexican wife

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Milly Chebby

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Christina Shusho

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!