Karen Nyamu celebrates Samidoh's 33rd birthday in glamorous party

Samidoh who turned 33 on November 1 was treated to a lavish birthday party by the mother of his children, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Photos of the glamorous event that was a closely-guarded secret surfaced online, giving netizens a glimpse of the extent to which his lover went to celebrate the day.

The Mugithi maestro was treated to a football-themed birthday party, meticulously planned and executed by the mother of three.

The cake was done in the colours of the singer’s favourite football club Chelsea.

Part of the cake was designed to resemble a Chelsea football club jersey with the name Samidoh on it as well as the number 33 to represent the singer’s age.

A spot check on his estranged wife, Edday Nderitu reveals little on the significance of the day compared to previous birthdays when things were rosy.

Last year, the mugithi maestro marked his birthday in the US by celebrating two incredible women in his life.

"Another year around the sun. Psalm 25:5: Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long," Samidoh said.

"To the woman that bore me, Miriam, every day I see your prayers come to fruition, thank you for giving me life and nurturing my talent at a tender age. Daddy, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Samidoh said.

The other woman he mentioned was a politician he identified as Betty M. whom she termed as his compass saying she gives her directions most of the time especially when he finds himself having got off the road.

"My foster mama Senator Betty M. Mum you are my compass always giving me direction when I veer off, live long," he added.

