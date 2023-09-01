Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

This revelation was shared by Samidoh's cousin, Bernice Saroni through a TikTok video on August 31.

This decision comes few months after Edday announced that she had no intentions of getting back with Samidoh because she was not in for a polygamous marriage.

A glimpse into Edday Nderitu's children school journey

The video captured Edday's children excitedly donning matching green t-shirts and khaki trousers as they picked up their school bags.

The eldest child, Shirleen, embarks on her Grade 8 journey, while her younger brother, Michael, eagerly anticipates his adventures in Grade 2.

Bernice expressed her hopes for the children's educational journey and encouraged them to excel in their studies.

In response to the video, Bernice received an outpouring support from well-wishers. Here are some reactions from the post.

catemwende599 @Mamakeboyzofficial leta paybill ama number tukutumie soda Tondu wueeh,you're a real definition of a true friend....kudos mama

@CarolDan Team Eddie gather here we thank God....Bernice you are blessing

Notifications it's clear now edday is not coming back more peace, growth happiness

cess.Wanjiru Eddy is so sharp, samido kachezwa ati ni vacay, who is laughing now. am so proud of her, u cannot break a prayerful woman Bernice mama, God bless

Matilda Nthenya Ndunda it's the Shirlene Muchoki for me.....the kids are happy .Mama boys this kids will never forget how you made them feel when things were difficult

Edday Nderitu - I'm not in any polygamous marriage

This development comes after Edday Nderitu indicated in July that she had no intentions of reconciling with her husband, Samidoh, who is the father of their three children.

In a lengthy post, Edday expressed her reservations about raising her children in a polygamous marriage.

She cited the challenges and ups and downs they had experienced throughout their 15-year marriage.

