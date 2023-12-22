Edday Nderitu who publicly announced her separation from Mugithi singer Samidoh after 15 years of marriage, has once again stirred curiosity among fans with her recent airport photos.
Edday Nderitu stirs fan reactions with clues of return to Kenya after months in the U.S.
In May 2023, Edday Nderitu made headlines when she announced her decision to separate from Samidoh and relocate to the United States with their three children.
Social media posts on December 22, feature Edday, her children, and best friend Bernice Saroni, prompting fans to speculate about her possible return to Kenya for the holidays.
Edday Nderitu's departure details unveiled
Captioning the photos with a simple "It's time...," Edday Nderitu left fans guessing about the purpose of her journey.
While some speculate that she might return to Kenya for the holiday season, others believe she could embark on a vacation elsewhere.
The cryptic caption has ignited mixed reactions from her followers, with some offering advice regarding her relationship with Samidoh.
Speculation and advice from fans
Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Edday's travel plans, fans have expressed diverse opinions.
Some have urged her to reconcile with the father of her children, while others advise against returning to a relationship they perceive as troubled.
The public separation of Edday and Samidoh has been a topic of interest, especially with the involvement of nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, whom Edday has referenced in the past.
Here are some of the reactions to her post
Jymo.h2100 Kuja lakini ujue mzae Ako busy mno sisi dio tuko
wahitotravels Hapa tumeshikilia tu tumbo usirudie shida.You are such an inspiration to many women
jiru. Wanjiru Baba na mama ndiyo wako na issues, kids need their dad …people need to learn to separate the two issues
jewel_highness So you all thinking shes coming to Kenya as i kwani she can't go for a Xmas vacay elsewhere
Edday's decision to separate from Samidoh
She clarified that she is not in a polygamous marriage and emphasized her conscious choice to step away from what she described as a 'toxic environment' due to the 'unbelievable behavior displayed.'
Edday has previously made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous union, pointing to Senator Karen Nyamu as a factor in the challenges faced by her and Samidoh.
The public nature of their separation has kept fans and followers engaged, speculating about the dynamics of their relationship and the potential for reconciliation.
