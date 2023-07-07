The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Lynet Okumu

Edday Nderitu's son leaves netizens astonished with new American accent

Edday Nderitu
Edday Nderitu

Renowned Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki's son, Michael, recently had an exciting opportunity to attend a church summer camp in the United States.

Recommended articles

The camp was organized by Bernice Saroni, the singer's US music promoter, and brought together children from various backgrounds.

Michael's experiences at the camp, including his newfound accent, garnered attention on social media.

Edday Nderitu Nderitu's son Michael Muchoki
Edday Nderitu Nderitu's son Michael Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

In a heartwarming TikTok video shared by Bernice Saroni on July 5, she engaged in a conversation with Michael and her youngest son, Junior, about their learnings at the summer camp.

Michael, with a watermelon in hand, enthusiastically shared his new found knowledge.

Displaying an accent that mirrored Saroni's youngest child, he talked about the story of Moses, emphasizing how Moses witnessed a burning fire and encountered a burning bush.

ADVERTISEMENT
Edday Nderitu Nderitu's son Michael Muchoki
Edday Nderitu Nderitu's son Michael Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh's wife Edday drops a bombshell with baby bump pic

Michael's eagerness to share his learnings left viewers impressed with his engagement and enthusiasm.

During the church summer camp in the US, Michael joined Bernice Saroni's children, forming a bond over their shared experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The children were dressed in red t-shirts adorned with the Bible verse Psalms 32:8, paired with black pants.

Carrying their writing pads in small bags, they embarked on a journey of learning and spiritual growth.

Edday & her children
Edday & her children Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's heartfelt prayer for Samidoh & Edday amid fallout rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the video's circulation on social media, netizens had diverse reactions to Michael's experience at the summer camp.

Some praised Bernice Saroni for her support and involvement in her own children's lives, as well as Michael's presence at the camp. They recognized the significance of nurturing children's spiritual growth from an early age.

On the lighter side, a few users humorously commented on the possibility of Samidoh struggling to understand his son due to Michael's new accent.

Edday Nderitu & her children
Edday Nderitu & her children Pulse Live Kenya

The playful remarks sparked amusement among followers, highlighting the impact of cultural exchange and linguistic adaptation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the comments on TIkTok

Julie Betty Mugithi boy is already twenging

susanngige Michael's English is Englishling....Ni Ngai

katoi Thomas James Michael already an American

ADVERTISEMENT

nims am happy Michael accent already changed! bernace I owe you a big hug for being a true friend to our gal! team eddy our God never sleeps!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

'Secondary here I come' Mowzey Radio's son graduates/Instagram

'Secondary here I come,' Mowzey Radio's son graduates