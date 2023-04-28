The sports category has moved to a new website.

Samidoh's wife Edday drops a bombshell with baby bump pic

Fabian Simiyu

Edday Nderitu has shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, triggering mixed reactions from Kenyans

Singer Samidoh's wife, Edday Nderitu, has shared an image on her Instagram page showing her with a babpy bump.

This has left people guessing whether the photo is current or a throwback.

Edday captioned the photo by stating that having someone growing inside of her is the most powerful creation and that there is no bigger gift than that.

Several people have expressed their concerns after seeing a photo of Edday Nderitu, with some throwing shade at her and stating that she is not assertive.

Edday had previously stated that she would never raise her children in a polygamous family. This comes after it became evident that her husband, Samidoh, and Karen Nyamu were inseparable.

However, some people in the comment section have pointed out that the photo was taken during Edday's last pregnancy journey and suggested that she shared it just to provoke Karen Nyamu.

READ: Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

However, supporters of Karen Nyamu have stated that she will not let the criticisms pass by without responding to them. Several people tagged her in their comments, and it is expected that she will address the issue.

this_is_phynah Karen nyamu anaenda kushika mimba. Wueeeh congratulations Mamaa.

kingnemmy We hujali Hadi ka watoto wako watakua na baba we ni kuzaa tu.

mama_eugenea Congratulations. I hope ni tbt. If not how do you manage kushika ball na mtu wa madharau hivyo. I hope one day God will give you the courage to choose u.

rayherb.nyawii Edday has mastered the art of being a celebrity and how to chase clout.

bernicesaroni Naona umeona unifikie no.4 loading. Lovely and beautiful as always, Congratulations love.. This time mimi ndio naziliwa.

marymutiomulwa Sidechick saa ingine mtumie akili...jamaa anakushow apende Bibi yake yet Bibi yake anashidia kupata mimba.

wamboashiel Lemme tell you eddy, I know it's not easy for you to leave your husband, bt what I know is that one day utatoka huko na usahau kama ata ulikua na bwana!

sophinje Tufanye hesabu nimu ako na one year na hii ball nikama four months kwani alipata ball akiwa na ball??? Hii ni tbt leo ni lini btw?

the_undisputed_.dennis._ Hope c ya Samidoh coz u said u won't raise ur kids in a polygamous marriage but saa hii it's even beyond polygamy,, anyway congratulations.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
