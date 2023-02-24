ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

Amos Robi

Sammidoh and Nyamu were spotted together during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's sister-in-law's burial

Edday Nderitu speaks after Karen Nyamu was spotted with Samidoh
Edday Nderitu speaks after Karen Nyamu was spotted with Samidoh

Mugithi singer Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu has finally broken her silence after photos of her husband with nominated senator Karen Nyamu surfaced on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement she wrote on her social media pages, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

Edday expressed her disappointment and frustration with her husband's actions. She revealed that their marriage has been full of ups and downs over the past 15 years and that the past three years have been particularly painful.

"It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, but for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted," Edday said.

Edday Nderitu and Samidoh
Edday Nderitu and Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua makes fun of Samidoh over Karen Nyamu drama

Edday went on to relay her disappointment with her husband's behaviour despite supporting his talents and how it has affected her and their children. She made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous marriage.

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.

"I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this," Edday said.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Samidoh and Nyamu have previously apologized to Edday for their actions but things seem not to change.

Samidoh was spotted with Nyamu during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's sister-in-law in Gatanga, Murang'a County.

This was even after Nyamu had earlier said she had ended her relationship with the Mugithi star.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world

Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

Bebe Cool wants his son Alpha to marry a Mukiga woman with these features

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Nikita Kering biography: Career, personal life, networth

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation