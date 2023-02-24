Edday Nderitu speaks after Samidoh was spotted with Karen Nyamu again

In a statement she wrote on her social media pages, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

Edday expressed her disappointment and frustration with her husband's actions. She revealed that their marriage has been full of ups and downs over the past 15 years and that the past three years have been particularly painful.

"It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, but for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted," Edday said.

Edday went on to relay her disappointment with her husband's behaviour despite supporting his talents and how it has affected her and their children. She made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous marriage.

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.

"I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this," Edday said.

Samidoh and Nyamu have previously apologized to Edday for their actions but things seem not to change.

Samidoh was spotted with Nyamu during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's sister-in-law in Gatanga, Murang'a County.