Edgar Obare breaks silence after his Instagram Account was Deactivated

According to the Tea Master, his Account was deactivated by the Instagram Management but plans are under way to have it restored.

“My Main account has been deactivated, working to get it restored. Meanwhile we already prepared for such outcomes and I can also be posting here” said Obare via his BNN Instagram account.

The blogger went on to caution his ‘Tea Consumers’ to avoid all accounts operating in his real name at the moment, terming them fake.

“All accounts with my name are fake, Report Please” said Edgar Obare.

Disabled Instagram accounts- Instagram doesn't provide precise guidance for why accounts are disabled, but it does say that it results from violating community guidelines or terms of use.

A search done on the photo and video sharing app, reveals that Obare’s account is no longer available, raising eyebrows among his fans but it’s now clear that the account was deactivated.

This comes at a time Obare has been a trending topic on social media, especially Twitter following his recent “Wash Wash” Exposé.

“Wash Wash” is a term that refers to individuals who earn money through illegal activities and later use unscrupulous means to “clean” the money.

Over the weekend, Obare listed a number of names believed to be in Wash Wash Business, igniting an endless discussion on Twitter.

Jalang'o Speaks Out

On Monday, Kiss 100 presenter Jalang'o who was among those mentioned quashed the reports, stating that he has never been involved in ‘Wash Wash’.

Speaking on air with Kameme Goro, Jalang'o swore on his father's grave that he has never been involved in fraudulent deals or stole from anyone.

"For the past 10 to 15 years I've never seen what 7 oclock looks like unless I'm on holiday or its the weekend when I'm not working because I've always just known 4am as my wake up time and we come to Kiss and they pay us so well," the comedian started.

Jalang’o works at Radio Africa Group which is known to pay celebrities quite well, as evidenced in Shaffie Weru’s salary of Ksh 600,000 which was revealed in 2021.

He explained after landing his first well-paying job at Kiss 100, he started his company Arena Media which does advertising and marketing

"It's a below the line and above the line marketing firm where we sit down with a team of almost 20 people, employed pensionable and taxable," he said.