Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

The duo allege that Obare disseminated damaging articles targeting them on the internet.

The case, filed at Milimani Law Courts on January 29, 2024, was promptly certified as urgent.

"That in the interim pending the hearing and determination of this application, a temporary injunction is issued against the Defendant from further publication and extraction of defamatory online posts on X under his username @edgarobare, declaring that Christina Lewis is a convicted investor fraudster," read part of the court order seen by this writer.

Yvonne Mugure Pulse Live Kenya

Their lawyer, Mwenda Njagi, refuted the allegations of bankruptcy during a press conference, clarifying that the accusations were baseless.

"First and foremost, the accusation itself is flawed. Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is a provision primarily designed for corporate reorganization. It does not apply to an individual, and the proprietor of Westwick college definitely did not file in her personal capacity and has never filed bankruptcy," Njagi explained,

Njagi further emphasized that Chapter 11 is a tool for businesses to restructure their debts and continue operations, contradicting the personal bankruptcy claims circulating in the media.

He highlighted Christine Lewis's achievements in the business world, citing her entrepreneurial journey from an early age and her success in various ventures, including pharmaceutical companies and hospice agencies across the United States.

Pulse Live Kenya

The legal action stems from Obare's online accusations made on January 27, where he labelled Mugure's 'Billionaire' mentor, Christine Lewis, as a convicted investor fraudster who had relocated to Kenya.

"Meet Yvonne Mugure’s 'Billionaire' mentor Christine Lewis, who is a convicted investor fraudster, who relocated to Kenya. She has been sanitizing her image ever since and opening businesses in Kenya," Obare's post on X read.

