The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

Amos Robi

The legal action stems from Obare's online accusations made on January 27

Yvonne Mugure
Yvonne Mugure

Businesswoman Yvonne Mugure and her business partner Christine Nyambura Muturi have initiated legal proceedings against blogger Edgar Obare for allegedly publishing defamatory content about them online.

Recommended articles

The duo allege that Obare disseminated damaging articles targeting them on the internet.

The case, filed at Milimani Law Courts on January 29, 2024, was promptly certified as urgent.

"That in the interim pending the hearing and determination of this application, a temporary injunction is issued against the Defendant from further publication and extraction of defamatory online posts on X under his username @edgarobare, declaring that Christina Lewis is a convicted investor fraudster," read part of the court order seen by this writer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Mugure
Yvonne Mugure Yvonne Mugure Pulse Live Kenya

READ: My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

Their lawyer, Mwenda Njagi, refuted the allegations of bankruptcy during a press conference, clarifying that the accusations were baseless.

"First and foremost, the accusation itself is flawed. Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is a provision primarily designed for corporate reorganization. It does not apply to an individual, and the proprietor of Westwick college definitely did not file in her personal capacity and has never filed bankruptcy," Njagi explained,

Njagi further emphasized that Chapter 11 is a tool for businesses to restructure their debts and continue operations, contradicting the personal bankruptcy claims circulating in the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted Christine Lewis's achievements in the business world, citing her entrepreneurial journey from an early age and her success in various ventures, including pharmaceutical companies and hospice agencies across the United States.

Yvonne Mugure
Yvonne Mugure Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Netizens debate eligibility of Sh90 million cheque from Kenyan lady

The legal action stems from Obare's online accusations made on January 27, where he labelled Mugure's 'Billionaire' mentor, Christine Lewis, as a convicted investor fraudster who had relocated to Kenya.

"Meet Yvonne Mugure’s 'Billionaire' mentor Christine Lewis, who is a convicted investor fraudster, who relocated to Kenya. She has been sanitizing her image ever since and opening businesses in Kenya," Obare's post on X read.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the demands, Obare said he will comply and will refrain from making any more comments. The case will be heard on February 19, 2024.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Netizens cheer as Raymond Nduga & Dorris Everlyne's troubled relationship comes to an end

Netizens cheer as Raymond Nduga & Dorris Everlyne's troubled relationship comes to an end

Nicki Minaj's biography: 6 famous alter egos, controversial media moments & $150 million net worth

Nicki Minaj's biography: 6 famous alter egos, controversial media moments & $150 million net worth

Njugush chronicles Sh6M debt burden from TTNT show and shylock headache

Njugush chronicles Sh6M debt burden from TTNT show and shylock headache

Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

10 safety tips for Kenyan women to combat femicide, according to Victoria Kimani

10 safety tips for Kenyan women to combat femicide, according to Victoria Kimani

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia set to wed French beau Fayrouz Vivian

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia set to wed French beau Fayrouz Vivian

Social media impostor forces Mejja to seek DCI's help as defamation goes overboard

Social media impostor forces Mejja to seek DCI's help as defamation goes overboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]

Paula Kajala

Paula Kajala breaks silence on pregnancy with Marioo, requests baby shopping

American singer Kelis in Nairobi

American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

Kenyan nanny lands back in Lebanon to her former employer

Kisses, hugs & joy as viral nanny Rosie re-unites with 'family' in Lebanon [Video]