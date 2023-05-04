Elani's Maureen Kunga reveals how she shed 10kgs in 2 months

The singer revealed that she had been struggling with weight gain after the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and which made her lose control of her body.

"Post-Lockdown, I have really been struggling to get back to my more active, healthier (and frankly less heavy) self, and I have been hitting a brick wall. The scale and inches were simply NOT moving! " Kunga said.

Kunga, who has been vocal about her journey towards self-improvement, chose to undergo a gastric balloon procedure at a city facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

A gastric balloon is a non-surgical weight loss procedure that involves inserting a soft silicone balloon into the stomach, which takes up space and makes the person feel fuller, thereby reducing their appetite. The procedure is temporary and usually lasts for about six months.

"We settled for the Gastric Balloon, and I got it inserted in February. I am happy to report that the journey has begun, and things are moving!! Over 10kgs down, I finally feel like I am in control again!" Kunga said.

She went on to reveal that she would keep her fans updated on the progress of her weight loss journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will keep you all updated and let you know what my progress is like!" she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

The procedure however does not work magic as it requires discipline and patience to bring out the results which are visible in Kunga's recent photos.

Kunga has joined a group of high-profile Kenyan celebrities who have admitted to using the same weight-loss strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT