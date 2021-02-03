They say, self-love is the first secret to happiness and until you are good at loving yourself, you will have a difficult time loving anyone else. This is a statement we strongly believe Elani’s Maureen Kunga can resonate with, since she began embracing her flaws.

On Tuesday, the Elani Band member (Maureen Kunga) opened up on body insecurities she used to have with a revelation that she hated her Smile back then.

In her explanation, Ms Kunga noted that she used to feel her teeth were too small, simply because the western society had imposed their beauty standards on us.

Elani’s Maureen Kunga

“Woman.

I used to HATE my smile 😂 Hate it. Because my teeth are small and my gums show, and in Hollywood and all these other places where they try to set beauty standards for us, ALL you see is TEETH! 😁” reads part of Ms Kunga’s post.

She went on to state that since share started learning how beautiful she is, all her emotions are always genuine.

“Only recently am I starting to learn how beautiful we really are when the emotions are genuine. And this is a VERY genuine smile 😃 also shout out to the guy holding the umbrella. Because it was HOT! 🥵” wrote Maureen Kunga.

Elani’s Maureen Kunga

Following the revelation, fans and celebrities joined the conversation, appreciating the songstress for being open and sharing her struggles with the aim of uplifting others.

Reactions

anitanderu “Goooooorgeous smile Boo!!!”

terryannechebet “I love your smile!!!!! 😍”

mamismurf254 “I'm still dealing with the same and learning to love me as I am”

paula_atim ‘Your smile is so beautiful 💞💯”

rentadress_kenya ‘You have such a stunning smile. Show it to the world🔥🔥”

_re.e.ce_m.on.et_ “Same to me I had the same issue 😂 Hadi I wouldn't smile ama I use my hand to cover my mouth whilst laughing😩”

beckyeveadams “💕💕the smile is literally contagious”

wambui914 “💕💕💕💕💕💝🔥💕💕🔥💝💝🔥💕💕💝💝💕❤️💕💕❤️❤️💝😍”

susan.odundo.7 “You're fearfully and wonderfully made Maureen..that beautiful smile is on another level my dear.. Be thankful to God cz I myself I don't have teeth in my mouth and no money to fix them so a smile for me is rare”

miriam.wambua.9 “Beautiful genuine smile...😍”

Maureen Kunga

shea_organics “Dazzling smile💕💕”

pammwaniki ‘Ah,your smile is perfection girl💞”

raych_ndegwa ‘You're so beautiful😍😍😍😍”

njeri_ma “the first thing nimespot ni your smile, so beautiful,😍😍I was telling my friend she looks cute like you😍”

am_i_tah “What the...you hated that smile giiiirl you were wrong...that smile can make someones day better good you like it now it's a beautiful lovely warm smile”

kamau148 “Aaaaawh thanks for sharing this l ...too used to hate 😋😛my smile too since my Pink gums shows soo much until l realized how unique l am😍❤️”

dianavictorious_7 “Leave those people who believe having a sharp nose after surgery is beauty.. You are beautiful. Period!!!”

Elani’s Maureen Kunga

charityboutiquecom “This smile is not to play with tooo beauty”

scarlettyne “You have a pretty smile let no one tell you otherwise”

luscioustouchuk “Your smile is absolutely beautiful and was one of the first things I noticed 💖”