Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Denis Mwangi

Eric Omondi: Part of me felt very sad and a part of me felt peace because Pyden was in a lot of pain

Comedian Eric Omondi during a past photo shoot
Comedian Eric Omondi during a past photo shoot

Eric Omondi, the comedian turned activist, has announced the death of one-month-old Baby Pyden Mudonga, for whom he had raised over Sh1.42 million to help with medical expenses.

The baby had been admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital with cancer but Eric Omondi helped the family move him to a specialised facility.

In a video released on his social media accounts, Eric Omondi expressed his sadness at the loss of Baby Pyden and offered his condolences to the family.

He also thanked everyone who had contributed to the fundraising efforts, saying that their generosity had made a difference in the baby's life.

Comedian Eric Omondi during the transfer of Baby Pyden Mudonga from KNH to Nairobi West Hospital
Comedian Eric Omondi during the transfer of Baby Pyden Mudonga from KNH to Nairobi West Hospital

"Personally, when I was called and informed of Pyden death, part of me felt very sad and a part of me felt peace because Pyden was in a lot of pain.

"Every time I saw Pyden he was always crying in pain. That kind of pain is too much for a baby. I think he is a far much better place," Omondi said.

Eric Omondi has been using his platform to raise awareness about various social issues in Kenya, including healthcare and government accountability.

He has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, such as the fundraising campaign for Baby Pyden.

The comedian called upon the government to improve public healthcare system to be able to save the lives of vulnerable people who could not afford private hospitals.

Omondi has been leading various fundraising initiatives to support individuals and families facing medical and financial challenges.

Here are some examples of his recent efforts:

Omondi spearheaded a successful fundraising campaign to support a Victor Juma Mathare dad who was arrested during protests.

Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma
Eric Omondi opens new business for Mathare protestor Victor Juma Pulse Live Kenya

The campaign raised funds to pay for the father's bail and legal fees, and also set up a clothes store for him.

Omondi's philanthropic approach has been motivated by his desire to help Kenyans in need.

He has pledged to extend his charitable efforts to more Kenyans using his online platforms

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
