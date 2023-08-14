Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

The baby had been admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital with cancer but Eric Omondi helped the family move him to a specialised facility.

In a video released on his social media accounts, Eric Omondi expressed his sadness at the loss of Baby Pyden and offered his condolences to the family.

He also thanked everyone who had contributed to the fundraising efforts, saying that their generosity had made a difference in the baby's life.

Comedian Eric Omondi during the transfer of Baby Pyden Mudonga from KNH to Nairobi West Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

"Personally, when I was called and informed of Pyden death, part of me felt very sad and a part of me felt peace because Pyden was in a lot of pain.

"Every time I saw Pyden he was always crying in pain. That kind of pain is too much for a baby. I think he is a far much better place," Omondi said.

Eric Omondi the social philanthropist

Eric Omondi has been using his platform to raise awareness about various social issues in Kenya, including healthcare and government accountability.

He has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, such as the fundraising campaign for Baby Pyden.

The comedian called upon the government to improve public healthcare system to be able to save the lives of vulnerable people who could not afford private hospitals.

Omondi has been leading various fundraising initiatives to support individuals and families facing medical and financial challenges.

Here are some examples of his recent efforts:

Omondi spearheaded a successful fundraising campaign to support a Victor Juma Mathare dad who was arrested during protests.

The campaign raised funds to pay for the father's bail and legal fees, and also set up a clothes store for him.

Omondi's philanthropic approach has been motivated by his desire to help Kenyans in need.