Eric Omondi announces winner of wife Material season 3 (Photos)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I cannot wait to make beautiful babies with you –Omondi to Ayen

Monica Ayen from South Sudan wins Wife Material season 3
Monica Ayen from South Sudan wins Wife Material season 3

Kenyan Comedian Eric Omondi announced that Monica Ayen from South Sudan is the winner of Wife Material season 3.

Omondi made the announcement as he showered Ms Ayen with lots of praises, with a promise that he will start a family with her.

“Monica Ayen -Omondi. CONGRATULATIONS on WINNING my heart, Congratulations on winning the Final Season of #WifeMaterial I promise to Love you with all that I have❤. I will respect you, I will honor you with all Dignity. I promise to PROTECT you. I can't wait to Start a family with you. I cannot wait to make beautiful babies with you” reads part Omondi’s post.

Monica Ayen winner of Wife Material season 3
Monica Ayen winner of Wife Material season 3 Monica Ayen winner of Wife Material season 3 Pulse Live Kenya
www.instagram.com

The funnyman went ahead to thank South Sudan for giving him a ‘wife’, promising to take good care of her.

“You are not only a SUPER Model but you possess a Super HEART❤. You Compliment me baby. You Complete me my LOVE❤. Thank you South Sudan for giving me a Queen🇸🇸, for making me a King. JUBA my heart is full of Jubilation. THANK YOU, I will take care of Your daughter, I Promise. Thank you to all the girls that Participated🙏🙏🙏🇪🇹🇷🇼🇳🇬🇰🇪. You are AWESOME and GORGEOUS, BEAUTIFUL QUEENS. The Memories we made will forever Linger” he added.

Omondi expressed gratitude towards his crew and fans for always supporting his craft.

Monica Ayen from South Sudan wins Wife Material season 3
Monica Ayen from South Sudan wins Wife Material season 3 Monica Ayen from South Sudan wins Wife Material season 3 Pulse Live Kenya

“A big thank you to the Entire Production team led by @jimmykimaita and @eddiebutita a HUGE THANK YOU to all my fans, followers, Friends and Family🙏. @ayen_monica1 I give you my VOW I WILL MARRY you and Spend the REST of my life with you. I will stand by you through thick, through thin. I LOVE YOU” Omondi said.

Wife material 3 kicked off on October 19, with ladies from Rwanda, Nigeria, South Sudan and Kenya.

Controversy

www.instagram.com

Also Read: Kenyans Choose a wife for Eric Omondi as his Wife Material show comes to an End

Since the launch of his controversial dating show, Comedian Eric Omondi has been the talk of town. It has gained a lot of traction among his online fans; however, others continue to condemn its content.

In season 2, displeased by the comedian's choice of content, former Kenya Film Classification Board Boss Dr. Ezekiel Mutua rallied by a section of online users, took to social media to condemn the show. He was even arrested on March 11th 2021, over the show. Later on, season 2 of the show was cancelled.

Comedian Eddie Butita was force behind the success of Wife Material season one, but parted ways with Omondi afterwards leading to the flop of season two the show.

Pulse TV

From Selling Mitumba to Creating Locally Made Designs - Zia Bett's Story

