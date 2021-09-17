Eric Omondi fulfills his promise of gifting Mr. Seed 1 Million [Video]

On Friday, Omondi handed over Sh1 million to Mr. Seed days after promising him the money at his Album launch.

During the invite only event celebrities also joined hands to support Mr. Seed financially through a fundraiser that was held in the middle of the launch.

"We PROMISED and We've Delivered!!! Mr. Seed is the only Remaining Male Gospel Artist in Kenya. He must be protected and Supported. @mrseedofficial"

Eric Omondi fulfills his promise of gifting Mr. Seed 1 Million Pulse Live Kenya

“Nilisema pale kwa launch kwamba Seed is among the best Gospel artiste wenye wamebaki in the whole Country and we have to invest in Mr. Seed. Ilikuwa muhimu tukuje tupatie Mr Seed hii Doo” noted Omondi.

Speaking after receiving the money, Mr. Seed said; “Thank you so much Eric…am so greatful...Eric Alisema 1 million na ametimiza. Kuna zile zilisemwana hakuna hata moja imetimizwa…but at the end of the day wasee walikam kunisupport na nilikuwa so humbled na nashukuru sana”.

During the small Harambee Comedian Eric Omondi promised Mr. Seed Sh.1, 000, 000, something he has now fulfilled.

Eric Omondi fulfills his promise of gifting Mr. Seed 1 Million Pulse Live Kenya

"Nataka kueka minimum wage for any artist anajulikana. Lazima walipwe 500,000. Mimi nataka kusema apa, na sio kiki… On Tuesday, kujeni na mkuje na hawa watu wa camera. Mimi natoa 500,000… 500k inatoka kwa mdosi wangu. Hapa sio politics. Nishaambia Mr. Seed na nimekuambia. We will give you guys 1 Million…” said Omondi.