Media Personality Jacque Maribe has once again refuted claims of rekindling her love with Baby Daddy Eric Omondi after her “taken status” raised eyebrows among her fans.

In an update, the former Citizen TV news anchor sought to clarify that she is just co-parenting with Omondi and they love each other as parents.

“Yes. To all the questions on call and my messages and DM's. Ati are you back with Eric and are you upset with Eric? I do have a child with @ericomondi and we love him to the end of the world. We speak a lot, for hours. We have chosen to raise our beautiful son in our way not excepting anyone to understand us. We love each other as parents. Leo tea is just tea. Imwagike,” wrote Jacque Maribe.

Last year during her interview with True Love Magazine, Maribe pointed out that there is no possibility of getting back together with Eric Omondi.

She went ahead to explain that sometimes the funnyman doesn’t believe that they will never be lovers again.

On Friday, Maribe confessed to having received lots of phone calls and text messages after going public with information that she is taken.

The Hot Seat host put up a photo of a mug (now deleted) written Mrs K, affirming that she was off the market.

"I have never received so many calls and texts any January of my life 🤣🤣🤣 because of a mug written Mrs. K. Hahaha aki I now believe udaku haipendi uvivu. Still taken, hehehe 🥰” said Jackie Maribe.

Despite Maribe saying she is taken, her man remains unknown to the public.

