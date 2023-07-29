Sh50 million it is - Eric Omondi explains the price of seeing his daughter's face

The announcement came days after an elaborate gender reveal party that caused a buzz online.

Omondi added that whoever gives him the money will see his daughter’s face, even if it is in a newspaper.

"Seeing the face of my child will be a lot of money. In order for me to reveal the face of my child, I will need to be given 50 million shillings. Whoever gives me that money, even if it is a newspaper, you will see it there. My child's face is very difficult to see," he said.

Omondi clarified that were it not for the prevailing hard economic times, the amount would have been higher as 50 million is a conservative figure.

"I have seen that we should make the price cheaper due to economic difficulties. If we set a normal price it will not be good, we have set the lowest price. If you're out there, you're a newspaper, I don't know what, I'll sell you a child's face, you show each other what you want." He added.

According to Omondi, paying the amount is a matter of choice and no one will be coerced.

He added that the amount is a fair one to see his child he maintained is not only beautiful but also special.

"I pay that amount because she is a special child. Don't forget she belongs to Eric Omondi, and by that criteria alone, 50 million is about it.

“She is very beautiful, I saw her yesterday for a scan. Already when she is being scanned, I can only see her smiling." Omondi explained.