Eric Omondi's customised kart lands him in trouble

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Eric expressed his confusion about the reason for being stopped and inquired about the officers' interest in his racing machine.

"Polisi wanauliza Kiatu nini sasa Shuwaly? Nimesimamishwa hapa Ngong Road nikielekea Naivasha.

Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

"[What are the police asking this shoe? I have been stopped along Ngong Road on my way to Niavasha]," Eric wrote.

The racing car Eric Omondi was driving had been uniquely customized to resemble a shoe, and in the video, the police could be observed engaging him in questioning, attracting the attention of onlookers who gathered to witness the incident.

Many in the crowd had their phones ready, attempting to capture every detail of the unfolding events.

The subsequent events following the incident remain uncertain, but the video garnered diverse reactions from various individuals.

On July 29, Eric shared a video of himself driving the same vehicle in Nairobi's CBD, playfully teasing that he was en route to Kisumu.

Social media reactions

wanner349 Aki whoever witched this man is time to set him free.

rahul__three Hata mapolisi wamechoka na wewe. Hustlers nation inafaa hiyo gari lakini.

daushiremy Eti insurance sasa hiyo kiatu gari inaweza kuwa na insurance surely???mapolisi wakenya sijui wanatumiaga akili gani, lol lakini erico never disappoint lazima atufurahishe daily.

dingaworld Dinga World iko tu hapo mbele yako kidogo kuja tukufanyie Trade-In.

maluche_ Utaskia kesho ati "Erick Omondi released of ksh10000 cash bail after being arrested by NTSA for violating sijui what!"

Pulse Live Kenya

djbellpeace27 You were born to disturb the world's people just I'm sending love from Kigali 🇷🇼 brother.

wuodfibiofficial There is nothing Omosh cannot do when it comes to creativity.

brayokingii Presidential escort iko wapi....kwanza umeshikwa ..gari yako haina side mirror.