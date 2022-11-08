Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

While sharing the sorrowful news, the funny man described the said night as one of the longest nights of his life, adding they fought for over five hours in an attempt to save the life of their unborn baby.

Eric said they never got the chance to meet the baby physically but they surely felt and will forever love him or her eternally.

Pulse Live Uganda

"Last night was one of the longest nights of my life. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little Angel but God had other plans. We never met you but we sure felt you and will Forever Love you. Respect to all Women, no man on earth has that kind of strength Lynne stay strong. It is well," he shared.

The latest turn of events caught many by surprise as the two had not shared any news on their pregnancy and maybe they were waiting for the right time to break the news.

Fans were only left guessing whether Lynne was pregnant especially when Eric shared a clip of them showing off a dress he said cost him Sh 113,000 as it showed her with a bulging tummy.

Some local celebrities especially from the entertainment industry and netizens at large were quick to notice his message and took the matter with the seriousness it deserved to eulogise with the young family.

Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Eric Omondi reveals how Moses Kuria secretly helped his career

eddiebutita Pole sana @ericomondi @l.y.nn.e May God guide you through

namelesskenya Oh my. Poleni Sana bro

nasrayusuff I can’t imagine what you guys are going through. Poleni

thenaiboi Man! Poleni sana

arrowbwoy Pole Kaka

hopekidhk Poleni sana

henrydesagu Poleni saana