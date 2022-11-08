RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Masia Wambua

Eric and his girlified Lynne had not earlier shared news of the pregnancy

Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne
Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne

Eric Omondi has shared that he lost his unborn child with his girlfriend Lynne on the night of November 7.

Recommended articles

While sharing the sorrowful news, the funny man described the said night as one of the longest nights of his life, adding they fought for over five hours in an attempt to save the life of their unborn baby.

Eric said they never got the chance to meet the baby physically but they surely felt and will forever love him or her eternally.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Uganda

READ: Eric Omondi reveals how Moses Kuria secretly helped his career

"Last night was one of the longest nights of my life. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little Angel but God had other plans. We never met you but we sure felt you and will Forever Love you. Respect to all Women, no man on earth has that kind of strength Lynne stay strong. It is well," he shared.

The latest turn of events caught many by surprise as the two had not shared any news on their pregnancy and maybe they were waiting for the right time to break the news.

Fans were only left guessing whether Lynne was pregnant especially when Eric shared a clip of them showing off a dress he said cost him Sh 113,000 as it showed her with a bulging tummy.

Some local celebrities especially from the entertainment industry and netizens at large were quick to notice his message and took the matter with the seriousness it deserved to eulogise with the young family.

Comedian Eric Omondi announced that he and his girlfriend had lost an unborn baby
Comedian Eric Omondi announced that he and his girlfriend had lost an unborn baby Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Eric Omondi reveals how Moses Kuria secretly helped his career

eddiebutita Pole sana @ericomondi @l.y.nn.e May God guide you through

namelesskenya Oh my. Poleni Sana bro

nasrayusuff I can’t imagine what you guys are going through. Poleni

thenaiboi Man! Poleni sana

arrowbwoy Pole Kaka

hopekidhk Poleni sana

henrydesagu Poleni saana

mulamwah Pole kaka , mungu awe nanyi

cebbie_koks_nyasego Pole Shemeji.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

Kanze Dena revamps her Twitter page weeks after leaving State House

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Happy 23rd - Arrow Bwoy pens beautiful message to fiancée as she marks her birthday

Happy 23rd - Arrow Bwoy pens beautiful message to fiancée as she marks her birthday

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Celebs sympathise with Eric Omondi after loss of unborn child [Video]

Kenyan musicians issue 4 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

Kenyan musicians issue 4 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Rayvanny leaks 100 DMs from ladies hitting on him

Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

'Some groups' make 'noise' and call it music, says Museveni

'Some groups' make 'noise' and call it music, says Museveni

Trending

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Content creators Njugush, Eve Mungai, and Abel Mutua. They are some of the content creators who drive sleek cars

Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

Kenyans on Twitter were drawn to a video which has gone viral, showing siblings confronting their father, whom they caught cheating on their mother.

Kenyans react to video of daughters busting their father cheating

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]