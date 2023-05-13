The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Behind bars: Eric Omondi's terrifying encounter with police

Fabian Simiyu

Eric Omondi says he fears for his life after several arrests by the police. Here is why

Comedian Eric Omondi found himself in police custody multiple times in 2023 due to his involvement in protests against the high cost of living in the country.

During an interview with Nairobi News, Eric Omondi disclosed that he experienced a moment of fear for his life when he was arrested during one of the protests.

He described being taken to various undisclosed locations over a span of five hours, with no knowledge of his next destination.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Police tear gas Eric Omondi while protesting outside Parliament

To make matters worse, Eric Omondi's phone had been confiscated, leaving him unsure about his future and concerned about the events unfolding after his arrest.

“They took me round for five hours, they took me to Thika, Southern Bypass, Gigiri, Makadara. I thought I would be killed. I am still worried until today. I have never understood why that happened,” Eric said.

Eric Omondi made headlines back in February when he led a group of youths in a protest in front of the parliament. However, things took a turn for the worse when he was teargassed by the police.

Eric Omondi when he lead demonstrations outside parliament buildings
Eric Omondi when he lead demonstrations outside parliament buildings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi arrested again at City Stadium [Video]

Later on, Eric and the individuals he was protesting with were arrested and spent a night at the Central Police Station.

The comedian was subsequently released on bail at the Milimani Law Courts, but he did not give up on his cause.

He continued his activism, only to face another arrest in March while attempting to distribute maize flour at City Stadium.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi faced yet another arrest a few days later when he attempted to transport CVs for unemployed Kenyans to State House.

Recently, Omondi organized another protest in Kisumu, this time with university students. Unfortunately, he was arrested once again, although he managed to secure his release later, as had become customary for him.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

