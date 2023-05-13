Behind bars: Eric Omondi's terrifying encounter with police

During an interview with Nairobi News, Eric Omondi disclosed that he experienced a moment of fear for his life when he was arrested during one of the protests.

He described being taken to various undisclosed locations over a span of five hours, with no knowledge of his next destination.

To make matters worse, Eric Omondi's phone had been confiscated, leaving him unsure about his future and concerned about the events unfolding after his arrest.

“They took me round for five hours, they took me to Thika, Southern Bypass, Gigiri, Makadara. I thought I would be killed. I am still worried until today. I have never understood why that happened,” Eric said.

What led to Eric Omondi's first arrest?

Eric Omondi made headlines back in February when he led a group of youths in a protest in front of the parliament. However, things took a turn for the worse when he was teargassed by the police.

Later on, Eric and the individuals he was protesting with were arrested and spent a night at the Central Police Station.

The comedian was subsequently released on bail at the Milimani Law Courts, but he did not give up on his cause.

He continued his activism, only to face another arrest in March while attempting to distribute maize flour at City Stadium.

Omondi faced yet another arrest a few days later when he attempted to transport CVs for unemployed Kenyans to State House.