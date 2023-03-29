Angry Eric Omondi speaks after release from 3rd arrest

Speaking after his release from the Central Police Station where he was held, Omondi said he would not relent in fighting for the rights of Kenyans who have been affected by the high cost of living.

Eric's first arrest occurred on February 21 outside Parliament buildings, where he led demonstrations on the high cost of living. He was arrested for the second time on March 1 at City Stadium, where he distributed packets of unga to Kenyans.

On March 28, he was arrested again as he pulled a cart loaded with cartons of CVs along Uhuru Highway, heading towards State House to present them to President William Ruto, who is currently out of the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eric explained that he used a handcart to ferry the CVs, which he had gathered from many jobless youths from different parts of the country.

"I could not gather the three million CVs from the jobless youths, so I requested that they send all their CVs, which I printed and was going to present to the president.

"I chose to use the handcart, which is the symbol of the mwananchi right now because of the hardships he is going through to make money," Eric said.

The comedian turned activist further stated that he would not give up until his call was heard, adding that the government was not doing justice to its citizens by not listening to them.

"I keep shouting, but you people don't listen. That day Kenyans will get tired and rise, you will remember me. Listen to your people, stop ignoring them," Eric added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi who was bailed out by businessman Evans Gor Semelang'o dismissed claims that he was clout chasing, insisting that the conversation he was building was aimed at airing the concerns of underprivileged and aggrieved Kenyans.

