Comedian Eric Omondi has finally spoken after he officially launched ‘Eric Omondi Studios’ and his company, Big Tyme Entertainment offices.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the funny man said he has always had a dream of helping other creatives show case what they can do, and the journey has only begun.

He went on to state that the studio that will offer quality audio and video productions for all creatives, be it musicians, artists, comedians or actors.

Eric Omondi’s message after launching his own studio & company offices

Eric Omondi mentioned that he had named his video studio after late comedian Mzee Ojwang who is the father of comedy, and the audio studio named after his father in comedy and mentor Churchill.

He further noted that he had named the compounded that houses his studio as Mama Kayai Park. Mama Kayai played wife to Mzee Ojwang in comedy series Vitimbi.

Eric Omondi

Here is Eric post;

“LONG POST ALERT!!! Yesterday was a DREAM!!! We finally launched Eric Omondi

Studios and opened Big Tyme Offices. God has done it once again but this is just a tip of the iceberg. All my life I dreamt of an opportunity to showcase my craft to the world but my biggest dream has always been to create a space for creatives. These Studios we launched yesterday are for every artist, Musicians, Comedians Actors...These Studios are also to ensure maximum quality production for our corporate clients and partners. We provide all under one roof services. We have a large Video Studio named after our Legendary Founding Fore Father MZEE OJWANG!!! We have purchased Six Vintage classic cars and an aircraft for our Artist to Use in video shoots, these are situated at the MAMA KAYAI PARK named after our Mum Mama Kayai who was Present to launch it herself. We have an Audio Studio Named after our FATHER and MENTOR Baba Yao himself @mwalimchurchill Wasanii wasisumbuke kuenda sijui Nigeria ama South Africa. We have all it takes here!!! Lakes, Ocean, Mountains, Hills, Forests,Rivers, National Parks, The sun, the moon, rain and Now the BIGGEST PRODUCTION COMPANY IN EAST AFRICA!!! WELCOME TO BIG TYME ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY and ERIC OMONDI Studios.”