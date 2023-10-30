Marriage can humble you - Kazungu reflects on 2-year matrimony, weeks after baby news

In a quickfire session with Kalondu Musyimi on October 29, Kazungu imparted valuable lessons about humility, compromise, and effective communication in a marriage.

Esther Kazungu's take on marriage

In her own words, Kazungu reflects on marriage as a humbling experience, emphasizing the importance of compromise.

Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

She believes that meeting halfway and fostering a sense of friendship is key to maintaining a smooth and harmonious relationship.

"It can humble you. But it's a lot of compromise and just meeting halfway. At the end of it all, when you guys are friends it's very smooth," she said.

For her, it all comes down to finding common ground and working together as a team rather than adversaries.

Esther Kazungu: Communication is crucial in a relationship

Kazungu also explained the role of communication in a successful marriage. She advised against making assumptions and expecting one's partner to be telepathic.

Instead, she encourages couples to communicate openly and honestly, allowing each other the space to express their thoughts and feelings.

According to Kazungu, marriage is a partnership, and the focus should be on collaboration rather than conflict.

"Communication is key. dont assume your partner is telepathic Always communicate everything and also give them a chance to communicate. You're a team and not fighting each other," she said.

Esther Kazungu's simple marriage

Beyond her insights on marriage, Esther Kazungu is widely recognised for her humorous and thought-provoking content on various social and political issues, especially in South Africa.

Her insights into marriage are informed by her own experiences. She is happily married to her husband, James Kibunjah.

After six years of dating, the couple decided to tie the knot in 2021. Their wedding was a simple yet beautiful affair attended by close family and friends.

Notably, the wedding's cost was Sh60,000. Activist Boniface Mwangi, one of the wedding's guests, shared this intriguing detail about the couple's event.

Baby on the way! Esther Kazungu announces pregnancy

Esther Kazungu recently shared the joyous news of her impending motherhood with her audience.

Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

With her characteristic humor and wit, she humorously attributed her pregnancy to her husband, saying, "This man cured my periods."

The digital activist shared an image of baby clothes alongside an ultrasound scan, signifying the arrival of a new chapter in their lives.

Esther Kazungu reveals initial reactions they had when they found out she was to pregnant

When asked about her initial reaction upon discovering her pregnancy, Kazungu shared an amusing response.

She described it as a moment of shock, quickly followed by laughter. The couple had been contemplating parenthood, and when the realisation finally set in, they embraced the idea with joy and enthusiasm.