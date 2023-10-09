Baby news! Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

Kazungu, renowned for her hilarious takes on politics, governance and advocacy on social justice matters, has been happily married to her husband, James Kibunjah, since September 2021.

In a playful and heartwarming statement, she humorously remarked, "This man cured my periods."

Kazungu also shared a photo of baby clothes alongside an ultrasound scan.

Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

He post was met with an outpouring of congratulations from her followers and fellow content creators, some who couldn't tell whether she was joking.

Kazungu's announcement comes at a time when many influencers and celebrities are using their platforms to share their personal lives with their followers.

From pregnancy announcements to wedding photos, social media has become a space where public figures can connect with their fans on a more personal level.

As Kazungu prepares to welcome her new arrival, her followers are eagerly anticipating updates on her pregnancy journey.

From baby bump photos to nursery decor ideas, Kazungu's fans are sure to be following her every move.

Esther Kazungu's wedding only cost Sh60,000

After six years of dating, Kazungu and her hubby, Kibunjah decided to tie the knot in 2021, in a simple but beautiful wedding that was only attended by family and friends.

One of the guests was activist Boniface Mwangi who revealed how much the newly weds spent on their big day.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwangi advised Kenyans to not be swayed by peer pressure when it comes to holding a lavish and expensive wedding.

Boniface is a close friend of Kazungu and in 2021, he gave his Pulse Influencer of the Year Award to her.

Pulse Live Kenya

Surprise engagement

Kazungu famous for her online hilarious skits was tricked by her close friends into attending a birthday party of one of them at a secret location, which turned out to be her engagement party.

“Two of her close friends Naomi Mburu and Linette Muga collaborated with her boyfriend Kibunja. They fooled her into thinking she was going for a birthday party but turned out to be her engagement party.