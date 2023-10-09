The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Baby news! Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

Denis Mwangi

Content creator and digital activist Esther Kazungu has exciting news to share with her followers, she's expecting a baby!

Esther Kazungu with a hubby James Kibunja
Esther Kazungu with a hubby James Kibunja

Esther Kazungu took to her social media platforms on Monday, October 9, to announce that she would be a mom soon.

Recommended articles

Kazungu, renowned for her hilarious takes on politics, governance and advocacy on social justice matters, has been happily married to her husband, James Kibunjah, since September 2021.

In a playful and heartwarming statement, she humorously remarked, "This man cured my periods."

Kazungu also shared a photo of baby clothes alongside an ultrasound scan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement
Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement Pulse Live Kenya

He post was met with an outpouring of congratulations from her followers and fellow content creators, some who couldn't tell whether she was joking.

Kazungu's announcement comes at a time when many influencers and celebrities are using their platforms to share their personal lives with their followers.

From pregnancy announcements to wedding photos, social media has become a space where public figures can connect with their fans on a more personal level.

As Kazungu prepares to welcome her new arrival, her followers are eagerly anticipating updates on her pregnancy journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

From baby bump photos to nursery decor ideas, Kazungu's fans are sure to be following her every move.

After six years of dating, Kazungu and her hubby, Kibunjah decided to tie the knot in 2021, in a simple but beautiful wedding that was only attended by family and friends.

One of the guests was activist Boniface Mwangi who revealed how much the newly weds spent on their big day.

Newly weds: James Kibunja and Esther Kazungu
Newly weds: James Kibunja and Esther Kazungu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mwangi advised Kenyans to not be swayed by peer pressure when it comes to holding a lavish and expensive wedding.

Boniface is a close friend of Kazungu and in 2021, he gave his Pulse Influencer of the Year Award to her.

Twitter Influencer of the Year Boniface Mwangi hands over title to Esther Kazungu during the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony
Twitter Influencer of the Year Boniface Mwangi hands over title to Esther Kazungu during the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Kazungu famous for her online hilarious skits was tricked by her close friends into attending a birthday party of one of them at a secret location, which turned out to be her engagement party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two of her close friends Naomi Mburu and Linette Muga collaborated with her boyfriend Kibunja. They fooled her into thinking she was going for a birthday party but turned out to be her engagement party.

I don’t have any photos yet of the engagement ring but I am confident when I tell you it was an engagement party,” revealed a friend.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Holy Dave remembers 1st recipe video as he celebrates monumental Pulse Influencer Award

Holy Dave remembers 1st recipe video as he celebrates monumental Pulse Influencer Award

Baby news! Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

Baby news! Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

Larry Madowo tastes pan-fried ugali during flight & withdraws initial skepticism

Larry Madowo tastes pan-fried ugali during flight & withdraws initial skepticism

WATCH: TV47 holds special bash for Fredrick Indimuli's 20th TV career anniversary

WATCH: TV47 holds special bash for Fredrick Indimuli's 20th TV career anniversary

2014 accident that altered rapper Jimwat's life course for the better

2014 accident that altered rapper Jimwat's life course for the better

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Pulse winners gala, Cebbie Koks advise amidst Akothee's marriage debate & more

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Pulse winners gala, Cebbie Koks advise amidst Akothee's marriage debate & more

Pritty Vishy overwhelmed in emotional reunion with her mother at JKIA [Video]

Pritty Vishy overwhelmed in emotional reunion with her mother at JKIA [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

A collage of Azeezah, Willis Raburu, and Guda Man

Willis Raburu shares his opinion on new host of 10 over 10 show

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior

Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child