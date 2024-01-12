Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

The 53-year-old opened up about a woman who claimed to have evidence of Guardian Angel cheating and attempting to expose the alleged affair.

Esther Musila narrates how a lady tried to con her

In a video shared on her social media accounts on January 11, Esther Musila disclosed the details of a message she received from a woman who alleged that Guardian Angel was involved with a younger lady.

The woman purportedly had evidence, including CCTV footage and MPESA transactions.

Esther Musila read out the message from the informant, detailing the supposed evidence and insinuating that Guardian Angel was cheating on her.

"I mean, he just saw you playing with that type!! Or has he chosen someone above you with big hips? This one will bring you disease for free! I own a celebrity house and therefore have access to CCTV footage and MPesa payments. I hope this will be between me and you. You will not reveal the source of the information,” Esther Musila read out the message.

The informant sought money from Musila, promising to keep the information confidential.

Esther Musila confronts hubby for cheating allegation

Refusing to succumb to blackmail, Esther Musila took matters into her own hands.

She requested Guardian Angel's phone and scrutinised his MPESA transactions, particularly focusing on the alleged payment for a VIP guest room.

"Not that I doubt my husband. Later on, Guardian calls me in the midst of that and I am like 'ehhh babe, my friend I have juice on you'. So he is like 'what what what?' I was like take it easy baby, take it easy.

Esther Musila discovered that the alleged MPESA transaction to a lodging did not exist.

She went through the transactions, revealing that the amount in question was paid to Nairobi Water for water services. Musila emphasised that no evidence supported the informant's claims.

"So I go to the studio and I am like 'babe ebu give me your phone coz you know me and Guardian, I mean he uses my phone I use his phone, we don't have secrets.

"The good thing with MPESA a you can go to all transactions. So I go to the 19th of December. I think he was wondering what is this woman doing. So we had only like six transactions. That transaction doesn't exist. The only transaction that was there of that amount was made to Nairobi Water," she said.

Confronting Guardian Angel with the information, Esther Musila unraveled the attempted scam. Guardian Angel recalled an individual who had asked for Musila's number the day before, suspecting that the person was behind the elaborate plan.

Esther Musila's message to the scammer

Rather than retaliating, Esther Musila addressed the scammer with a plea for ethical behavior.

She urged the person to find legitimate ways to make money, emphasising that attempting to break up relationships with baseless accusations was unacceptable.

