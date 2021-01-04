Esther Musila has jot down a beautiful to Birthday message to her husband Guardian Angel as he turns a year older.

In a romantic lover letter, seen by Pulse Live, Ms Musila showered Guardian with lots of praises, stating that every moment spent with him is always memorable.

She went on to confess her love for the Nadeka hit-maker, promising to treat him like a King for proving that good men still exit.

“My love, my heart is filled with gratitude for the love and friendship that comes from you. Thank you for the late night laughs and the early morning kisses you shower me with. Thank you for showing me humility and being a blessing to my life. Every moment spent with you is memorable. Thank you for holding my hand through this life and proving that good men still exist, and thank you for the pleasure of being the woman in your life.

I truly wish that you are blessed with happiness, health, joy and prosperity in life. Just like you treated me as a queen on my birthday, I shall make you feel the warmest treat like a king, always.

Happy birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person who I love from the bottom of my heart. 🎂😍💞@guardianangelglobal” reads Esther Musila’s message to Guardian Angel.

The couple went public with their relationship back in September 2019, while appearing on Bonga Na Jalas.

During the interview, Esther made it clear that she is 50-year-old and she knows what she wants in life. She also revealed that she met Guardian through Maina Kageni before their love blossomed after months of knowing each other.

“…And I want to put this straight, I am 50-year-old I have been through life and I know what I want with the reminder of my life that God has given me, my mother died at 72 years and that very young and if I have to live to the life she lived, that’s 20 years and I want those to be my best life starting now" said Esther Musila in part.

On the other hand, the Rada hit-maker wondered why the society was so quick to judge him even before they hear his side of the story. He pointed out that Esther is his wife and it doesn’t matter how old she is.

