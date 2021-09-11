Ex-Harmonize Manager Mr. Puaz unveils new business venture, talks artiste management [Exclusive]

Joel aka Mr. Puaz was introduced to the world back in 2018 as the person tasked to manage and propel singer Harmonize to greater heights at a time he was still at WCB Wasafi.

However, in January 2019, he resigned from his Managerial role at WCB Wasafi; parting ways with the Record Label amicably following a job related misunderstanding that rendered his working relationship with Konde Boy difficult.

Since then, many have been wondering what Mr. Puaz has been up to and this writer reached out to him for a Chat and get to understand where he stands now as far as talent management is concerned.

Joel Vincent Joseph aka Mr. Puaz Pulse Live Kenya

New Venture

In our conversation, Puaz said that after parting ways with Harmonize, he embarked on building his own business empire, something that has been keeping him busy daily.

Currently, the Ex-Talent manager runs the Puaz shop; a shop that deals with matters Fashion: clothing, shoes, handbags and other accessories.

He says, Puaz Shop is out to change the whole image of clothing and footwear for women and men by giving them a wide range of clothing ideas but also bringing them closer to their favorite brands, and further help the growth of the fashion industry in Tanzania.

What is the best thing about the business you are doing now right?

“The best thing about Puaz Shop is that it gives me more exposure to other business stakeholders and learn a lot on the new products since I have always wanted to have my own brand that could be on clothes, shoes, watches and all” he said.

However, despite diving deep into business, Puaz says that he still has interest in managing talents but at the moment he is only working as a music business consultant.

“At the moment I don’t manager solo artistes but working as a music business consultant to some of the artist” noted Mr. Puaz.

Joel Vincent Joseph aka Mr Puaz Pulse Live Kenya

Managing Artistes

What is the hardest part when it comes to managing artistes? I posed the Question to him.

“The biggest challenge in managing artistes is that (most artist are not business people but yet want to play CEO roles in their business) instead of seeking guidance and continue to educate themselves on the business level or leave it to the professionals” he explained.

Away from Talent management, Joel has a passion in writing and has appeared on some of the big media publication like Thrive Global where he writes things related to Career Management and Music Business.

Before joining WCB, Mr. Puaz used to Manage Shetta.

Given an opportunity between Managing artistes and doing Business what will you settle on as your first choice?

“To be honest am a business man ...anything that comes with money on the table that I know it fits me I do... so weather its being an artist Manager or having other businesses I don't mind. I focus on the value of what am giving and receiving” he explained.

What inspired your new Business Venture?

He replied; “Well, I have seen big brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton , Prada, Zara and many more and I have always wanted to have my brand that can reach out to millions of people ..this is why I started with Puaz Shop online which is an ecommerce where all my brands will be in”.

Mr. Puaz also noted that his girlfriend has been instrumental in the success of his new venture.

Asked if his empire is linked to his girlfriends Business in any way, he said; “Yes! My business is linked to on of the most amazing woman I have meet... and she is also among the people who pushed to this business as she has some experience on the product business such as clothing and shoes”.