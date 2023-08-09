The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anittah Raey gives health update after 1 month of battling paralysis

Lynet Okumu

Anittah Raey's health took a downturn a month ago, launching her into an unexpected & challenging recovery journey

Media personality Anittah Raey has bravely shared her battle with Bell's Palsy, a condition that affected her facial muscles and led to temporary paralysis.

Taking to her official TikTok account on August 9, Anittah opened up about her health journey, highlighting her gratitude for the support she has received from her loved ones and her faith in her recovery.

Anittah Raey revealed that her health took a downturn a month ago, launching her into an unexpected and challenging journey of recovery.

"Fell sick a month ago and it's been a roller-coaster. Am getting better and healing from Bells Paralysis," she said.

Media personality Annitah Raey Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the trials she faced, she conveyed her positive outlook and her gradual improvement from Bell's Palsy, expressing her gratitude for the precious gift of life and the unwavering support she received from her family and friends.

"I'm grateful for life honestly, for family, and for everyone who has held my hand through this. God has been faithful," she posted.

According to Dr Judith Kwasa, a neurologist and lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Bell’s Palsy typically occurs after an insignificant throat infection, usually of viral nature.

The condition arises when one of the nerves responsible for controlling facial muscles sustains damage or malfunctions.

Although its exact cause is unknown, it resolves within months on its own or with the help of physiotherapy.

Media personality Annitah Raey Pulse Live Kenya
Symptoms of Bell's palsy include

  1. Sudden facial weakness: Abrupt onset of muscular weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.
  2. Drooping features: Brow and mouth droopiness, often accompanied by unevenness in facial expression.
  3. Asymmetrical drooling: Experiencing drooling from one side of the mouth due to impaired muscle control.
  4. Eyelid closure difficulty: Challenges in shutting an eyelid, leading to dryness in the affected eye.
  5. Facial distortions: Frequently, these symptoms culminate in notable facial distortions.
Lynet Okumu
ADVERTISEMENT

