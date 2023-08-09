Anittah Raey gives health update after 1 month of battling paralysis

Taking to her official TikTok account on August 9, Anittah opened up about her health journey, highlighting her gratitude for the support she has received from her loved ones and her faith in her recovery.

Anittah Raey - A month of struggle & healing

Anittah Raey revealed that her health took a downturn a month ago, launching her into an unexpected and challenging journey of recovery.

"Fell sick a month ago and it's been a roller-coaster. Am getting better and healing from Bells Paralysis," she said.

Despite the trials she faced, she conveyed her positive outlook and her gradual improvement from Bell's Palsy, expressing her gratitude for the precious gift of life and the unwavering support she received from her family and friends.

"I'm grateful for life honestly, for family, and for everyone who has held my hand through this. God has been faithful," she posted.

What is Bell's Palsy?

According to Dr Judith Kwasa, a neurologist and lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Bell’s Palsy typically occurs after an insignificant throat infection, usually of viral nature.

The condition arises when one of the nerves responsible for controlling facial muscles sustains damage or malfunctions.

Although its exact cause is unknown, it resolves within months on its own or with the help of physiotherapy.

Symptoms of Bell's palsy include