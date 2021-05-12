I need help to be honest- Annitah Raey narrates her struggles 7 Months after quitting HOT96

In her narration, the radio girl pointed out that she has been surviving miraculously all along but now she needs help. Ms Raey explained that she has been experiencing serious panic and anxiety attacks for the past two weeks.

The former Hot96 Presenter added that she is optimistic that she will not slide into depression, as her main reason of exiting radio was to safeguard her Mental Health.

Annitah's Post

“Am my biggest critic...

I wake up at two am and lecture myself to kingdom come... The last two days was heavy..

I left work in October...

I have no idea how I have survived to be Honest..

God is grateful I have never slept hungry..

Yaani it's been hard hata siwezi explain.

But most importantly I never slide back to depression...

Well I choose my mental health and I have kept it...

Sadly I feel at the edge... I feel am losing it..” reads part of Anitah Raey’s post.

She went on to state that she is in need of a job, to be able to provide for herself and family fully.

I need a Job

“I always hold it together life taught me that... But since 4 am.. I couldn't breathe well..

I have been getting crazy panic and anxiety attacks the last two weeks..

I need help to be honest I just don't know where to start with asking for it...

Ave always being strong... I am the one who helps people....

Asking for help is hard AF.. Anyway I need a job..

Am bloody good at content creation.. I have content..

A production house would be a blessing.. Anyway its been hard on all of us..

Check on your people some of us are drowning in smiles and laugher 🤗🤗” wrote Annitah Raey.

Quitting Hot96

Annitah parted ways with Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station HOT96, over what she termed as “toxic bosses” back in November 2020.

Toxic Bosses

In a number of tweets, Raey mentioned that resigning was the best decision she ever made in her 30s because her job was becoming unbearable and slowly pushing her towards suicide.

“So I resigned. Best decision I have made in my 30 years...

Toxic bosses is something I need to talk about...

When someone pushes you to suicide..

Takes away the joy of life..

Makes you hate a job that gave you joy...

Then being silent about it is empowering that person..

I might not change anything but I will encourage anyone who has has toxic boss” shared Annitah Raey.