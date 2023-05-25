Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

She took to her Twitter account to address the issue, requesting people to refrain from sending her the story. She also attached a screenshot of the rumour.

She revealed that she had once sold goods as a street vendor in Nairobi and that her first salary was Sh4K. She mentioned that she was living in Gachie at that time.

She further expressed that she is familiar with the hustle and questioned if there is any problem with her current work at a construction site.

"As long as we put food on the table. Best part is eating fresh food from kibandasky. Mjengo pia ni kazi tusitishwe!" Linda declared.

Linda Oguttu has responded to these claims three weeks after rapper Colonel Mustapha was recorded working at a construction site.

The rapper has also broken his silence and admitted that things have been tough for him, as he has been unable to secure any gigs since April 2022.

Where does Linda work after quitting TV?

Linda Oguttu was appointed as the head of the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee by former Sports CS Amina Mohamed on November 11, 2022.

Linda quit the Standard Group eight days later, on November 19, 2021, to concentrate on her new role. She informed her fans through her social media accounts.

"I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat. Tukutane kwa futa. And mask up and get vaccinated... Hii Covid haitaki mchezo," Linda wrote.

Her FKF job ended in October 2022 after President William Ruto appointed Ababu Namwamba as the new Sports CS.

Linda thanked everyone she worked with in the sports department as she welcomed the new team to take over.