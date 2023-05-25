The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Fabian Simiyu

Rumors of Linda Oguttu working at a mjengo site surfaced online in April

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]
Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu, a former KTN news anchor, has responded to rumors suggesting that she now works at a construction site (mjengo) after leaving the media industry.

Recommended articles

She took to her Twitter account to address the issue, requesting people to refrain from sending her the story. She also attached a screenshot of the rumour.

She revealed that she had once sold goods as a street vendor in Nairobi and that her first salary was Sh4K. She mentioned that she was living in Gachie at that time.

Linda Oguttu
Linda Oguttu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She further expressed that she is familiar with the hustle and questioned if there is any problem with her current work at a construction site.

"As long as we put food on the table. Best part is eating fresh food from kibandasky. Mjengo pia ni kazi tusitishwe!" Linda declared.

Linda Oguttu has responded to these claims three weeks after rapper Colonel Mustapha was recorded working at a construction site.

Linda Oguttu
Linda Oguttu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper has also broken his silence and admitted that things have been tough for him, as he has been unable to secure any gigs since April 2022.

Linda Oguttu was appointed as the head of the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee by former Sports CS Amina Mohamed on November 11, 2022.

Linda quit the Standard Group eight days later, on November 19, 2021, to concentrate on her new role. She informed her fans through her social media accounts.

"I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat. Tukutane kwa futa. And mask up and get vaccinated... Hii Covid haitaki mchezo," Linda wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Linda Oguttu
Linda Oguttu Pulse Live Kenya

Her FKF job ended in October 2022 after President William Ruto appointed Ababu Namwamba as the new Sports CS.

Linda thanked everyone she worked with in the sports department as she welcomed the new team to take over.

She was later shortlisted in the Chief Administrative Secretary job but she missed out on the job in

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

From left: Tv personalities Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo, content creators Nick Kwach & Aicy Stevens

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna