Former Nairobi Diaries actress Stacy Vugusta alias Pendo was on Friday arraigned in court over failure to pay Sh. 208,000 bill at the English Point Marina hotel.

Pendo was presented before Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo at the Shanzu court in Mombasa, where she was ordered to pay the amount in question before March 15, 2021 when her case will be heard next.

Following the ruling, the controversial actress was released on Sh100,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Ksh. 35,000.

Actress Stacy Vugusta alias Pendo

Reports indicate that Pendo had accumulated a total bill of Sh.330,000 but was only able to pay Sh. 145,000, promising to pay the remaining amount within 2 days, but unfortunately she was not able to.

According to the Hotel management, Pendo arrived at the facility in the company of an unidentified man, whom they spent a few days together before he abandoned her.

The act of Pendo failing to raise the remaining amount on her bill forced the hotel management to block her from leaving the premises.

Also Read: Pendo’s fiancé speaks out after calling off engagement

Actress Stacy Vugusta alias Pendo

Two weeks later, their efforts to have her raise the money had still proved futile and that's when they decided to sort out the issue in court because her bill was still accumulating.

In 2018, the actress was again on the spotlight over allegations that she was arrested over unsettled hotel bills. She just laughed off the claims at that time.

Also Read: Mulamwah clashes with Kamene Goro following her comment on his public breakup