Confirmed: Azeezah set to debut as new 10/10 host

A reliable source who spoke to this writer highlighted that Azeezah, who quit Nation Media on Saturday, August 12, is making her way to Citizen.

"It's true, she is joining Citizen TV for the 10/10 show, although they are finalising other details about her co-host. She wouldn't have left NTV without a plan B," the source confirmed.

During her final 'Teen Republik' show over the weekend, Azeezah announced that she would be taking a short break and assured her audience of her return after the hiatus.

However, she didn't disclose her next destination, sparking speculation that she might be considering joining one of the rival TV stations.

"The journey is going up from here…but a small break from TV. I would like to say that I appreciate the support that I got, I have grown a lot by being at Nation Media Group," Azeezah said.

After spending two years at NTV, Azeezah expressed gratitude towards the Nation Media management for their support throughout her tenure at the station.

She also reminisced about her wig falling off during her very first show and noted that history repeated itself over the weekend during her final show.

Who will co-host 10/10 alongside Azeezah?

Following Willis Raburu's departure from Citizen, the media house has seen several celebrities stepping in to host the show in the past weeks while the search for his replacement continues.

Initially, Oga Obinna took the stage, sparking speculation that he might be Raburu's successor.

However, it didn't take long for former NTV presenter Martin Kimathi to step up, generating anticipation as he built up excitement for his appearance on the show.

Former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez were also included in the roster of guest hosts who graced the show, while Citizen continued their search for a permanent host.

Among all the celebrities who took the helm of the show, Oga Obinna expressed that hosting on Citizen TV was a dream fulfilled for him.

