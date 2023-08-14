The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Confirmed: Azeezah set to debut as new 10/10 host

Fabian Simiyu

Azeezah's arrival as the new '10/10' host marks an exciting turn of events.

Media personality Azeezah
Media personality Azeezah

Citizen TV is poised to introduce ex-NTV 'Teen Republik' host Aziza Hashim, also known as Azeezah, as the new host to replace Willis Raburu on the '10/10' show.

Recommended articles

A reliable source who spoke to this writer highlighted that Azeezah, who quit Nation Media on Saturday, August 12, is making her way to Citizen.

"It's true, she is joining Citizen TV for the 10/10 show, although they are finalising other details about her co-host. She wouldn't have left NTV without a plan B," the source confirmed.

Ex-NTV presenter Azeezah
Ex-NTV presenter Azeezah Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

During her final 'Teen Republik' show over the weekend, Azeezah announced that she would be taking a short break and assured her audience of her return after the hiatus.

However, she didn't disclose her next destination, sparking speculation that she might be considering joining one of the rival TV stations.

"The journey is going up from here…but a small break from TV. I would like to say that I appreciate the support that I got, I have grown a lot by being at Nation Media Group," Azeezah said.

After spending two years at NTV, Azeezah expressed gratitude towards the Nation Media management for their support throughout her tenure at the station.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-NTV presenter Azeezah
Ex-NTV presenter Azeezah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kamene & DJ Bonez will host 10/10 together on Friday [Details]

She also reminisced about her wig falling off during her very first show and noted that history repeated itself over the weekend during her final show.

Following Willis Raburu's departure from Citizen, the media house has seen several celebrities stepping in to host the show in the past weeks while the search for his replacement continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Oga Obinna took the stage, sparking speculation that he might be Raburu's successor.

However, it didn't take long for former NTV presenter Martin Kimathi to step up, generating anticipation as he built up excitement for his appearance on the show.

A screengrab image of Oga Obinna making his debut on 10/10 show on Citizen TV
A screengrab image of Oga Obinna making his debut on 10/10 show on Citizen TV Pulse Live Kenya

Former Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez were also included in the roster of guest hosts who graced the show, while Citizen continued their search for a permanent host.

Among all the celebrities who took the helm of the show, Oga Obinna expressed that hosting on Citizen TV was a dream fulfilled for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also confidently asserted that he was the most fitting candidate for the position, having hosted various shows across different media platforms.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Justina Syokau vows to protect son from social media

Justina Syokau vows to protect son from social media

Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Confirmed: Azeezah set to debut as new 10/10 host

Confirmed: Azeezah set to debut as new 10/10 host

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Alex Mwakideu reverses decision to leave Milele FM, here's why

Alex Mwakideu reverses decision to leave Milele FM, here's why

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

Edgar Obare apologises to Vera Sidika over false Dubai trip reports

Edgar Obare apologises to Vera Sidika over false Dubai trip reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy