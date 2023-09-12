The sports category has moved to a new website.

Capital FM's Sean Cardovillis to be honoured in memorial service ahead of burial

Amos Robi

Cardovillis passed away on Saturday, September 9 at his home in Westlands, Nairobi

The late Capital FM Sports Journalist Sean Cardovillis
The family of the late sports journalist, Sean Cardovillis, has announced that a memorial service will be held later in the week to honour the renowned sports broadcaster.

This event will bring together family, friends, colleagues, and fans to come together and celebrate the life of a beloved figure in the world of sports journalism.

Sean Cardovillis, known for his insightful sports reporting, tragically passed away at his home in Westlands, Nairobi, on Saturday, September 9.

His untimely departure sent shockwaves throughout the sports journalism community and among his listeners on Capital FM.

In a statement released by the Cardovillis family, they expressed their deep appreciation for the overwhelming support and love they have received from the public during this challenging time.

The late Capital FM Sports Journalist Sean Cardovillis
The family also extended their gratitude to those who have offered words of encouragement and support, emphasising the importance of the public's understanding and respect for their need for privacy during this trying period.

"Following the demise of our beloved Sean, we, the family, are humbled by the outpouring of love, words of encouragement, and willingness to assist with Sean’s arrangements. There will be a private family send-off in the week.

"Details for a memorial service will be announced shortly. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy," the statement read.

For those who wish to contribute to Sean Cardovillis' final arrangements, the family has provided a till number for donations: Till No. 892308 Till Name: Kaz Entertainment.

Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis at Capital FM
The circumstances surrounding Sean Cardovillis' untimely passing remain under investigation. His body was discovered outside his Westlands residence on Saturday, September 9.

22 hours before he was reported dead, the journalist shared three tweets and a post on Facebook, all related to his practice as a sports journalist.

Different groups including the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editors Guild.

In their condolence message, the Media Council described Cardovillis as a talented individual who set high standards in sports reporting.

Amos Robi
