Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Cardovillis expressed his enthusiasm for rejoining the station and his eagerness to contribute to the rebranding of sports coverage.

As he prepares to take on his new role, Cardovillis revealed that he will be hosting sports updates from Monday to Friday, in addition to presenting the captivating fusion of Saturday Music & Sports.

Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis. Photo credits: Arigi Obiero Pulse Live Kenya

Sean Cardovillis' journey in the world of media began in 1997, when he assumed the position of sports editor at Capital FM.

He dedicated nine years to the station before departing in 2005, seeking new opportunities and experiences in his career.

After bidding farewell to Capital FM, Cardovillis ventured into international waters, joining Paradise FM in Seychelles in 2006.

At Paradise FM, he showcased his multifaceted talents as a radio presenter and part of the production team.

In 2014, he joined Nation Media Group, where he assumed the crucial role of Head of Radio. While in NTV, he was also a sports journalist and anchor.

However, in 2020, due to a wave of journalist layoffs, he reluctantly bid farewell to the media house.

Undeterred by this setback, Sean Cardovillis continued to contribute to the world of sports journalism as a freelance professional.

His dedication and passion for reporting on various sporting events were evident through his engaging interviews with athletes and coaches, as well as his insightful analysis and commentary.

Sean Cardovillis with golfer Aditi Ashok Pulse Live Kenya

Hospitalization

However, a sudden health scare temporarily interrupted Cardovillis's illustrious career.

In February 2022, he was unexpectedly hospitalized due to a severe pneumonia attack.