ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Denis Mwangi

Former news anchor Sean Cardovillis has returned to Capital FM, his first emloyer in media

Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis at Capital FM
Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis at Capital FM

Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis has made a comeback to Capital FM, the radio station that initially propelled his successful media career nearly two decades ago.

Cardovillis expressed his enthusiasm for rejoining the station and his eagerness to contribute to the rebranding of sports coverage.

As he prepares to take on his new role, Cardovillis revealed that he will be hosting sports updates from Monday to Friday, in addition to presenting the captivating fusion of Saturday Music & Sports.

Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis. Photo credits: Arigi Obiero
Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis. Photo credits: Arigi Obiero Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis. Photo credits: Arigi Obiero Pulse Live Kenya
Sean Cardovillis' journey in the world of media began in 1997, when he assumed the position of sports editor at Capital FM.

He dedicated nine years to the station before departing in 2005, seeking new opportunities and experiences in his career.

After bidding farewell to Capital FM, Cardovillis ventured into international waters, joining Paradise FM in Seychelles in 2006.

READ: I tricked my boss to earn Sh320K salary at Radio Africa - Maina Kageni

At Paradise FM, he showcased his multifaceted talents as a radio presenter and part of the production team.

In 2014, he joined Nation Media Group, where he assumed the crucial role of Head of Radio. While in NTV, he was also a sports journalist and anchor.

However, in 2020, due to a wave of journalist layoffs, he reluctantly bid farewell to the media house.

Undeterred by this setback, Sean Cardovillis continued to contribute to the world of sports journalism as a freelance professional.

His dedication and passion for reporting on various sporting events were evident through his engaging interviews with athletes and coaches, as well as his insightful analysis and commentary.

Sean Cardovillis with golfer Aditi Ashok
Sean Cardovillis with golfer Aditi Ashok Sean Cardovillis with golfer Aditi Ashok Pulse Live Kenya
However, a sudden health scare temporarily interrupted Cardovillis's illustrious career.

In February 2022, he was unexpectedly hospitalized due to a severe pneumonia attack.

In a heartwarming display of support, fellow Kenyans rallied behind him, raising over Sh1 million through the Mchanga fund to alleviate his medical expenses.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

