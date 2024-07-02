Netizens threaten a 3-day occupation of Oga Obinna's home if their demands are not met

Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook have gained popularity for their engaging content and on-screen chemistry.

The duo's collaborative efforts have been well-received, with fans appreciating their dynamic partnership.

Comedian Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Obinna & Dem Wa Facebook join Finance Bill protests

Last week, Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook were spotted together, cruising on a motorbike and walking through Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) as they joined other protesters.

Their participation in the protests, captured in various social media posts, showcased their commitment to the cause and further cemented their status as a popular duo.

Despite their positive reception, their latest actions did not sit well with everyone. A TikTok user named Mkulima7 expressed his disapproval in a video, warning Oga Obinna that he must choose between marrying Dem Wa Facebook or facing the wrath of Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mkulima7's humorous yet pointed video quickly gained traction, with many viewers agreeing with his sentiments.

Fans give Obinna an ultimatum: Marry Dem Wa Facebook or we come for you

Mkulima7's video, which Obinna later reposted with a laugh, highlighted the growing expectation among fans for the two to formalise their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Mkulima7 humorously accused Obinna of making other men look bad by showcasing his affectionate behaviour towards Dem Wa Facebook during the protests.

"Obinna, were you there to protest or to make other men feel bad? Because now I'm being told no one can hold me like Obinna held Dem Wa Facebook during the protests," Mkulima7 said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He continued to joke about how Obinna's actions might have caused issues for other men who attended the protests with their wives, suggesting that Obinna's affectionate display was making it harder for others to succeed in their marriages and relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lighthearted video concluded with Mkulima7 playfully declaring Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook officially married.

"We pronounce you and Dem Wa Facebook legally married. And if you refuse, we are going to occupy your home for three days," he joked adding, "By the way, it's no longer Dem Wa Facebook; it's Dem Wa Obinna. We pronounce you husband and wife. You are married."

Fans' Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Obinna's repost of the video sparked a flood of comments from fans who echoed Mkulima7's sentiments.

Many fans expressed their support for the idea of Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook becoming a couple, highlighting the strong bond and chemistry they have displayed.