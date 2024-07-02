The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netizens threaten a 3-day occupation of Oga Obinna's home if their demands are not met

Lynet Okumu
Oga Obinna
  • Oga Obinna and social media personality Dem Wa Facebook faced backlash from some fans for their recent activities during the Finance Bill protests in Nairobi
  • A TikTok user named Mkulima7 joked about the growing expectation among fans for Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook to formalise their relationship, suggesting Oga Obinna marries Dem Wa Facebook or faces the wrath of netizens.
  • The fans are deeply invested in Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook's journey, both on and off the screen.

Media personality Oga Obinna has found himself in hot water with some of his fans following his recent activities with social media personality Dem Wa Facebook during the ongoing Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.

Oga Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook have gained popularity for their engaging content and on-screen chemistry.

The duo's collaborative efforts have been well-received, with fans appreciating their dynamic partnership.

Comedian Oga Obinna
READ: Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

Last week, Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook were spotted together, cruising on a motorbike and walking through Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) as they joined other protesters.

Their participation in the protests, captured in various social media posts, showcased their commitment to the cause and further cemented their status as a popular duo.

Despite their positive reception, their latest actions did not sit well with everyone. A TikTok user named Mkulima7 expressed his disapproval in a video, warning Oga Obinna that he must choose between marrying Dem Wa Facebook or facing the wrath of Kenyans.

READ: Dem Wa Facebook celebrates 'hubby' Obinna's birthday with special gifts

Mkulima7's humorous yet pointed video quickly gained traction, with many viewers agreeing with his sentiments.

Mkulima7's video, which Obinna later reposted with a laugh, highlighted the growing expectation among fans for the two to formalise their relationship.

In the video, Mkulima7 humorously accused Obinna of making other men look bad by showcasing his affectionate behaviour towards Dem Wa Facebook during the protests.

"Obinna, were you there to protest or to make other men feel bad? Because now I'm being told no one can hold me like Obinna held Dem Wa Facebook during the protests," Mkulima7 said.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebookand Oga Obinna ( Instagram)
READ: Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

He continued to joke about how Obinna's actions might have caused issues for other men who attended the protests with their wives, suggesting that Obinna's affectionate display was making it harder for others to succeed in their marriages and relationships.

The lighthearted video concluded with Mkulima7 playfully declaring Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook officially married.

"We pronounce you and Dem Wa Facebook legally married. And if you refuse, we are going to occupy your home for three days," he joked adding, "By the way, it's no longer Dem Wa Facebook; it's Dem Wa Obinna. We pronounce you husband and wife. You are married."

Obinna's repost of the video sparked a flood of comments from fans who echoed Mkulima7's sentiments.

Many fans expressed their support for the idea of Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook becoming a couple, highlighting the strong bond and chemistry they have displayed.

Whether they choose to take their relationship to the next level remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: their fans are invested in their journey, both on and off the screen.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
