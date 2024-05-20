Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

The young lady has especially been engaging in banter with her boss Oga Obinna and his crush Amber Ray's family.

Dem Wa Facebook's banter with Oga Obinna & Amber Ray

Dem Wa Facebook has been particularly playful with her boss, Oga Obinna, influencer Amber Ray, and her finance' Kennedy Rapudo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She was one of the guests at Amber Ray's daughter, Africanah Rapudo's, first birthday party on May 18, 2024. She did not hide her joy during the event.

The funny lady donned a red dress and black heels, complemented by a face makeover that brought out a side of her that people are not used to seeing. Her fans praised her look, saying she 'ate the look!'

Dem Wa Facebook - I'm Kennedy Rapudo's 2nd wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of the event was when Dem Wa Facebook publicly declared during an interview that she was the co-wife of Amber Ray.

Pulse Live Kenya

She humorously asked Obinna to go and pick up his wife (Amber Ray) so she could be alone with Rapudo.

Dem Wa Facebook screamed with joy as she interacted with both Rapudo and Amber Ray, sharing laughter and friendly moments.

However, some fans felt that her jokes went too far. In the comment section, some advised her to be careful with her words as not everyone might understand her humour.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan commented, "Mwana... nowadays you joke a lot and I'm happy for you dear, but out there, not everyone will understand your jokes. Uta rogwa bure, jaribu sasa kunyamazia mambo yako yote... work silent, my advice though."

Pulse Live Kenya

Dem Wa Facebook's relationship with Oga Obinna

Dem Wa Facebook has also been rumored to be dating Obinna, but she has been vocal about their professional relationship.

She often praises Obinna for supporting her career. Fans have even advised Obinna to marry her because she is 'real,' but Obinna maintains that they are just working together and she is not his type.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dem Wa Facebook's dad lauds Obinna for supporting daughter

In a past conversation with her dad, Dem Wa Facebook sought his perspective, highlighting how Obinna supported her despite criticisms from some quarters.

"Obinna alinishika mkono na kuna watu wanamdiss ati ooh, sijui anatumia Dem Wa Facebook ati sijui nini... So wewe unaeza ambia aje Obinna," she inquired.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father responded with encouragement, urging Obinna to continue their path without focusing on the negativity.